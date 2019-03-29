Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bell Integrator Listed as Innovator by 360Quadrants for Application Modernization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 05:44am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, was featured as an Innovator by 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets™ in the quadrant on Application Modernization services.

360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on Application Modernization services to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants covers 50+ companies in the application modernization space and places the top 31 of them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 31 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, Fujitsu, AccentureCapgeminiTech Mahindra, Dell, CGI Group, HCL, Avanade, Hexaware Technologies, Virtusa, Cognizant, Oracle, Wipro, ATOS, DXC Technology, Yash technologies, Infosys, Syntel, and Micro Focus Enterprise as Visionary Leaders; Bell Integrator, Macrosoft, Sensiple, Nous Infosystems, Advanced Computer Software, Asysco B.V., and UST Global as Innovators; Idexcel and OSSCube as Dynamic Differentiators; and Astadia and Cyber Infrastructure as Emerging Players. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Application Modernization services comparison between vendors.

“Digital transformation remains one of the key topics for organizations striving to drive their business forward and stay ahead of the competition. Bell Integrator’s extensive experience in application modernization combined with our AI driven approach help us push the boundaries of innovation,” said Inna Proshkina, Bell Integrator’s Global Marketing Director.

About Bell Integrator

Bell Integrator is a global consulting and technology services provider driving innovation and enabling digital transformation within the finance, telecom, retail, and automotive industries. Customers include Ericsson, Cisco, Century Link, Juniper, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, and Societe Generale. For more information, visit www.bellintegrator.com.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. For more information, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.

Media Contact
Bell Integrator
Inna Proshkina, +1 (650) 943.2415
Marketing Director
iproshkina_at_bellintegrator.com
www.bellintegrator.com 

logo Bell ENG web.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07aEQUINITI : Notice of AGM and Annual Report
PU
06:07aPRESS RELEASE : Design Hotels AG publishes Annual Results 2018
PU
06:07aGUANGNAN : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee
PU
06:07aADIAL PHARMACEUTICALS : General form of registration statement for all companies including face-amount certificate companies Documents EX-23.1
PU
06:07aEDGARS STORES : Projects 35 Percent Turnover Growth
AQ
06:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 6 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2019
PU
06:07aAFCON : Exclusive - Praise for SA League After Record AFCON Qualifications
AQ
06:06aENERTOPIA CORP. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aSUMMIT WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES : Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:06aGlobal GI endoscopy guidewire Market to Witness a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2024
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ANTI-STALL SYSTEM ACTIVATED IN ETHIOPIAN CRASH: WSJ
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M beats profit forecasts after it curbs discounts
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : sacks boss as the Baltic money-laundering fallout grinds on
5GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog

HOT NEWS
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
À PROPOS