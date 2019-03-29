Bell Integrator Listed as Innovator by 360Quadrants for Application Modernization

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator , a global consulting and technology services company, was featured as an Innovator by 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets™ in the quadrant on Application Modernization services.



360Quadrants, the world's only comparison platform that combines expert analysis with crowdsourced insights has released a quadrant on Application Modernization services to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants covers 50+ companies in the application modernization space and places the top 31 of them in a quadrant depending on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 31 companies are categorized into Visionary Leaders, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM, Fujitsu, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Dell, CGI Group, HCL, Avanade, Hexaware Technologies, Virtusa, Cognizant, Oracle, Wipro, ATOS, DXC Technology, Yash technologies, Infosys, Syntel, and Micro Focus Enterprise as Visionary Leaders; Bell Integrator, Macrosoft, Sensiple, Nous Infosystems, Advanced Computer Software, Asysco B.V., and UST Global as Innovators; Idexcel and OSSCube as Dynamic Differentiators; and Astadia and Cyber Infrastructure as Emerging Players. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular Application Modernization services comparison between vendors.

“Digital transformation remains one of the key topics for organizations striving to drive their business forward and stay ahead of the competition. Bell Integrator’s extensive experience in application modernization combined with our AI driven approach help us push the boundaries of innovation,” said Inna Proshkina, Bell Integrator’s Global Marketing Director.

About Bell Integrator

Bell Integrator is a global consulting and technology services provider driving innovation and enabling digital transformation within the finance, telecom, retail, and automotive industries. Customers include Ericsson, Cisco, Century Link, Juniper, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, and Societe Generale. For more information, visit www.bellintegrator.com .

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. For more information, please visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.

