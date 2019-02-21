Bell Integrator Named to the Best of The Global Outsourcing 100

Log in
02/21/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, announced today that the company was included in the IAOP’s Best of The Global Outsourcing 100. Bell Integrator was named to the list for three consecutive years, and in 2019 IAOP selected Bell Integrator for inclusion in its best of the best list from the last ten years.

The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 and The Best of The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors recognizes the world’s best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Results were based upon an evaluation of the scoring results over the entirety of The Global Outsourcing 100 and WBOA programs. Companies in The Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 rankings are consistent leaders in their fields for multiple years.

The Global Outsourcing 100 and World’s Best Advisors showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of the best of the best in the outsourcing industry,” said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. “I congratulate Bell Integrator for being recognized on IAOP’s 2019 Best of The Global Outsourcing 100 as they are, year-after-year, among the highest-rated companies in customer references.”

“Making this list is a tremendous achievement that reflects multiple years of excellence, and we are honored to be chosen,” says Blair Newman, Chief Technology Officer of Bell Integrator. “We thank the IAOP and all of our incredible customers recognizing the tremendous things our teams accomplish day after day and year after year.”

The IAOP announced this year’s list at the OWS19 Conference in Orlando, Florida. The complete list is available for review at https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/5037.

About Bell Integrator

Bell Integrator is a global consulting and technology services provider driving innovation and enabling digital transformation within the finance, telecom, retail, and automotive industries. Customers include Ericsson, Cisco, Century Link, Juniper, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, and Societe Generale. For more information, visit www.bellintegrator.com.

About IAOP
IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

 

Media Contact:

Inna Proshkina 
Bell Integrator
+1 (650) 943.2415
iproshkina_at_bellintegrator.com

