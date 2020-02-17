Log in
Bell Techlogix : hires Allen McMichael as Senior Vice President of Cloud and Infrastructure Services

02/17/2020 | 01:10pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bell Techlogix, an Indianapolis-based IT managed services and solutions company, announces the hiring of Allen McMichael as Senior Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services. McMichael will oversee day-to-day operations of Bell Techlogix Digital Command Center, Cloud Services, Workstations Management, Mobility and Engineering.

Bell Techlogix - information technology managed services and solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Bell Techlogix) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Bell Techlogix)

The addition of McMichael to the Bell Techlogix leadership team strengthens the company's focus in the area of Cloud services, Infrastructure automation and its continued strategy to offer customers the most innovative solutions on the market.

"It's an exciting time at Bell Techlogix with continued growth and expanded capabilities, making this a great time to bring a leader with Allen's expertise on board," said Ron Frankenfield, Bell Techlogix Chief Executive Officer. "Allen's broad industry experience in infrastructure and cloud services, coupled with his passion for operational excellence fits perfectly with our ongoing efforts to remain a leader in the Managed Infrastructure and Cloud marketplace."

McMichael brings more than 20 years of experience to Bell Techlogix. His most recent role was Global Head of Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services Operations at Unisys. "I am very excited to be joining a fast growing and exciting organization such as Bell Techlogix," said McMichael.  "I look forward to enhancing the already strong Infrastructure capabilities the company has as well as driving even higher levels of client satisfaction." 

About Bell Techlogix:

Bell Techlogix, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, provides transformational Next Generation Digital Workplace and Infrastructure Management solutions to large and mid-market enterprises, as well as the public sector. With services that build, integrate and support the next wave of operational transformation Bell Techlogix provides a true client partnership and an enhanced digital experience. Bell Techlogix provides a flexible approach that is globally capable but locally oriented that will systematically allow companies to achieve growth, cost-savings and acceleration of their business.

For more information on Bell Techlogix, please visit us on the web at www.belltechlogix.com, follow us on Twitter, like us on LinkedIn or Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bell-techlogix-hires-allen-mcmichael-as-senior-vice-president-of-cloud-and-infrastructure-services-301006110.html

SOURCE Bell Techlogix


© PRNewswire 2020
