Bell and Howell Among Top 50 Training Organizations in the World

Durham, NC, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell announced today its 15th recognition as one of the top training organization in the world by Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development professionals. Training Top 125 is an annual list that ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The winners were announced during a black-tie awards gala at the Training 2019 Conference and Expo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL.



“We are honored to be recognized for the great work our training team does every day,” said Don Bullock, vice president of customer support services at Bell and Howell. “Our unique blend of technology-driven learning approaches, including e-learning courses, videos and 2-to-1 student-to-machine training, is key to our team’s unique ability to provide the knowledge, experience and stellar training that empowers our employees.”



Now in its 19th year, the Training Top 125 ranking is based on benchmarking statistics such as total training budget; number of training hours per employee program; hours of training per employee annually; detailed formal programs; learning goals; Kirkpatrick Level 3/4 evaluation; and business outcomes measurement. The ranking is determined by assessing qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.



Bell and Howell’s focus to develop intensive OEM-certification programs allows their technicians to service any product from virtually any industry, resulting in the tremendous growth of their OEM-related business. The company also leverages IoT-enabled services, such as remote monitoring and advanced data analytics, to further enhance their service offerings. Each of Bell and Howell’s customer service engineers and technical support engineers train in a premier training center located at the company’s Durham, North Carolina headquarters.



“The 2019 Training Top 125 winners highlight the importance and value of training—to their organizations, to their employees, and to their industries and communities,” said Lorri Freifield, editor-in-chief at Training magazine. “They are on the leading edge as they effectively deliver employee training that pushes the needle forward to meet organizational goals while developing an engaged, creative, and committed workforce. Congratulations to these standout organizations for their stellar dedication to learning and employee growth.”



To learn more about Bell and Howell and their training and service capabilities, visit bellhowell.net



About Bell and Howell



Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell leverages innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company delivers comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, production mail, and consumer packaging automation. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, with more than 750 service engineers, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

