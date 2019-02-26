Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bell and Howell Among Top 50 Training Organizations in the World

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 02:13pm EST

Durham, NC, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell announced today its 15th recognition as one of the top training organization in the world by Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development professionals. Training Top 125 is an annual list that ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. The winners were announced during a black-tie awards gala at the Training 2019 Conference and Expo at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL.

“We are honored to be recognized for the great work our training team does every day,” said Don Bullock, vice president of customer support services at Bell and Howell. “Our unique blend of technology-driven learning approaches, including e-learning courses, videos and 2-to-1 student-to-machine training, is key to our team’s unique ability to provide the knowledge, experience and stellar training that empowers our employees.”

Now in its 19th year, the Training Top 125 ranking is based on benchmarking statistics such as total training budget; number of training hours per employee program; hours of training per employee annually; detailed formal programs; learning goals; Kirkpatrick Level 3/4 evaluation; and business outcomes measurement. The ranking is determined by assessing qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.

Bell and Howell’s focus to develop intensive OEM-certification programs allows their technicians to service any product from virtually any industry, resulting in the tremendous growth of their OEM-related business. The company also leverages IoT-enabled services, such as remote monitoring and advanced data analytics, to further enhance their service offerings. Each of Bell and Howell’s customer service engineers and technical support engineers train in a premier training center located at the company’s Durham, North Carolina headquarters.

 “The 2019 Training Top 125 winners highlight the importance and value of training—to their organizations, to their employees, and to their industries and communities,” said Lorri Freifield, editor-in-chief at Training magazine. “They are on the leading edge as they effectively deliver employee training that pushes the needle forward to meet organizational goals while developing an engaged, creative, and committed workforce. Congratulations to these standout organizations for their stellar dedication to learning and employee growth.”

To learn more about Bell and Howell and their training and service capabilities, visit bellhowell.net, call 1-800-220-3030, or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

###

About Bell and Howell

Founded in 1907, Bell and Howell leverages innovative technologies and unrivaled service capabilities to help its customers increase efficiency, reduce costs and improve their customer experience. Boasting a rich history and expertise in mechatronics and workflow efficiency, the company delivers comprehensive automation solutions in retail click-and-collect, pharmaceutical factory intelligence, production mail, and consumer packaging automation. Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Bell and Howell is one of the largest and most sophisticated service organizations in North America, with more than 750 service engineers, 24/7/365 customer service and technical support centers, as well as advanced remote monitoring and diagnostic capabilities.

0_medium_Bell-and-Howell-Logo_CMYK.jpg
 


Brian Irish
Bell and Howell
919 767-7726
Brian.Irish@bhemail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34pORANGE : launches affordable smartphone for African and Middle East market
AQ
02:34pTESLA : Elon Musk faces US contempt claim for violating deal with federal regulator
AQ
02:34pVUNANI : says subsidiary acquires majority shares in Metropolitan Life Swaziland
AQ
02:34pSLAM EXPLORATION : Vends BMC Properties to Eastern Zinc
AQ
02:34pHOME DEPOT : Blames Wet Weather for Soggy Sales
DJ
02:33pNESTE : renewable fuels helped customers to reduce climate emissions globally by 7.9 million tons in 2018
PU
02:31pMETRO BANK : accounting blunder prompts early 350 million pound cash call
RE
02:31pWIDEX USA : Donates $22,000 to the Helen Keller National Center for Deaf-Blind Youths and Adults
BU
02:31pSwrve Named as Winner of Gold 2019 Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service
GL
02:31pFARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
2AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers
5BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.