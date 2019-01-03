Bell and Howell Announces New Refrigerated Self-Service Grocery Pickup Solution to North America Market

Durham, NC, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell and Howell, the leading provider of retail click-and-collect solutions, announced today the release of BH QuickCollect, a drive-up automated grocery and general merchandise pickup solution, to retailers and grocers nationwide. The modular system can be added to an existing retail building, or as a standalone structure. BH QuickCollect is designed, installed and managed by Bell and Howell, with partners KPS Global and Viscon Logistics



The automated grocery and general merchandise retrieval system provides customers with drive-up pickup stations that are built directly into the kiosk, with dedicated parking directly in front of each station. Customers simply scan a unique QR code sent when an order is ready for pickup. Their online order is then delivered in as little as 45 seconds, without ever having to enter the store.

BH QuickCollect, a drive-up grocery pickup kiosk, changing the way customers pick-up online grocery orders.









“What we’ve accomplished here is unprecedented,” said Joe Zuech, vice president of manufacturing and grocery pickup for Bell and Howell. “We’ve brought other leading solution providers and combined them with Bell and Howell technology and know-how to deliver a world-class drive-up and grocery pickup experience designed to provide the most convenient shopping experience possible.”

This automated order retrieval kiosk is the latest addition to the Bell and Howell portfolio of retail click-and-collect solutions. Bell and Howell provides complete project management capabilities, from installation to service, remote monitoring, and advanced analytics , providing retailers with unique insights that can be leveraged to further enhance their customer’s shopping experience.

“As online shopping continues to grow in popularity and convenience, customers are beginning to expect these types of self-service pickup options,” said Larry Blue, president and CEO of Bell and Howell. “We’re continuing to innovate with turn-key solutions for retailers designed to meet the ever-changing needs of the consumer.”

To learn more about BH QuickCollect or Bell and Howell’s full portfolio of click-and-collect solutions, visit us in booth #1409 during NRF 2019: Retail’s Big Show, visit bellhowell.net, call 1-800-961-7282 or follow the company on Linkedin and Twitter.

