Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BellSoft : and VMware to Work Together on OpenJDK Evolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:02am EDT

BellSoft, a leading OpenJDK contributor, announced work with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software. BellSoft will provide their main product, Liberica JDK and full-service support for VMware Tanzu. BellSoft, being a leading OpenJDK contributor, and VMware will join forces and work closely with the OpenJDK community to bring Java run-time to the next level of usability and performance, maintaining its exceptional reliability. Liberica is an OpenJDK binary distribution verified by TCK for Java SE Standard Compliance.

“We want to bring industry-first innovations with our partners to provide customers with fast and professional support, high level of trust and flawless security capabilities. We are really happy to become a partner of such a comprehensive ecosystem and we believe these plans have earned us recognition from today’s leading specialist,” says Alexander Belokrylov, CEO of BellSoft.

The beneficial partnership

Together these two leading companies and their teams will work on improving the Java platform and developing the user community. VMware customers will benefit from using Liberica JDK, supported in a transparent and Open Source way to run, build, and manage their most critical applications with additional assurance in run-time quality and security. Liberica JDK support team will service VMware’s customer requests and resolve any—even the most complicated—Java runtime problems including unforeseen security and complex performance issues. VMware will receive a reliable partner with whom they can promptly discuss the most profound issues and non-trivial cases.

About BellSoft
BellSoft releases and supports Liberica JDK, an OpenJDK binary distribution verified by TCK for Java SE Standard Compliance. BellSoft engineers have been contributing to the OpenJDK project since its inception. Being one of the top-5 OpenJDK contributors, BellSoft drives a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and compact containers with Liberica JDK targets microservice solutions on. Using popular as well as in-house performance optimization techniques and tools allows BellSoft to work on performance tuning for industry leaders.

Website: https://bell-sw.com

About VMware
VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:30aVINCIT OYJ : Omien Osakkeiden Hankinta 3.6.2020
AQ
11:30aLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:30aHow can Long-term Assurance of Supply Consulting for Direct Materials help Companies Better Manage Spend and the Impact of COVID-19? | Experts at SpendEdge Explain
BU
11:27aTOTAL S A : to Buy 51% Stake in Offshore Wind Project in Scotland
DJ
11:26aIBASE TECHNOLOGY : intros industrial PC with 9th gen Intel processor
AQ
11:26aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : IIROC Trade Resumption - RVV
AQ
11:26aENB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:26aCANADA GOOSE : lowers reliance on department stores in recovery push
RE
11:25aTERRACE ENERGY : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
11:25aAvalon Provides Separation Rapids Lithium Project Update
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group