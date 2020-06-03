BellSoft : and VMware to Work Together on OpenJDK Evolution

BellSoft, a leading OpenJDK contributor, announced work with VMware, a leading innovator in enterprise software. BellSoft will provide their main product, Liberica JDK and full-service support for VMware Tanzu. BellSoft, being a leading OpenJDK contributor, and VMware will join forces and work closely with the OpenJDK community to bring Java run-time to the next level of usability and performance, maintaining its exceptional reliability. Liberica is an OpenJDK binary distribution verified by TCK for Java SE Standard Compliance.

“We want to bring industry-first innovations with our partners to provide customers with fast and professional support, high level of trust and flawless security capabilities. We are really happy to become a partner of such a comprehensive ecosystem and we believe these plans have earned us recognition from today’s leading specialist,” says Alexander Belokrylov, CEO of BellSoft.

The beneficial partnership

Together these two leading companies and their teams will work on improving the Java platform and developing the user community. VMware customers will benefit from using Liberica JDK, supported in a transparent and Open Source way to run, build, and manage their most critical applications with additional assurance in run-time quality and security. Liberica JDK support team will service VMware’s customer requests and resolve any—even the most complicated—Java runtime problems including unforeseen security and complex performance issues. VMware will receive a reliable partner with whom they can promptly discuss the most profound issues and non-trivial cases.

About BellSoft

BellSoft releases and supports Liberica JDK, an OpenJDK binary distribution verified by TCK for Java SE Standard Compliance. BellSoft engineers have been contributing to the OpenJDK project since its inception. Being one of the top-5 OpenJDK contributors, BellSoft drives a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and compact containers with Liberica JDK targets microservice solutions on. Using popular as well as in-house performance optimization techniques and tools allows BellSoft to work on performance tuning for industry leaders.

Website: https://bell-sw.com

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005487/en/