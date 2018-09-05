Log in
Belladonna Breast Imaging Center Joins Center for Diagnostic Imaging

09/05/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

SEATTLE, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI) announced it has added the Belladonna Breast Imaging Center (BBIC) in Bellevue to its network of 12 free-standing, independent, outpatient imaging centers across the Puget Sound area.

Since 2010, BBIC has operated as the only independent, female-owned center in the region dedicated entirely to breast imaging services. BBIC has been a local leader in providing breast imaging technology and research, offering a full range of breast screening and diagnostic services including 3D mammography and ultrasound.

CDI offers the area’s widest selection of outpatient-based advanced diagnostic imaging solutions including a full range of MRI options, CT, 3D mammography, ultrasound, digital X-ray, fluoroscopy, as well as diagnostic therapeutic injections for pain management.

“Belladonna Breast Imaging Center is a center that shares our commitment to quality, access, service and value,” said Rick Long, CDI president and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to keep the same great center staff and strong local clinical teams, including their sub-specialized radiologist that is well-known and respected in the community.”

“I wanted to create a place where patients can come to receive breast imaging services with the latest technology and the highest possible quality of care,” said Marita Acheson, M.D., director and founder of BBIC. “Joining CDI allows us to expand that relationship with a great group of radiologists who are as passionate about breast health care as I am.”

Patients can schedule services at the newly named CDI center, in Bellevue by calling 425.974.1044. Information on all CDI locations in western Washington can be found at mycdi.com/WA.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI)

Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), which includes Insight Imaging and many market-based partnerships, is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of outpatient centers and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with more than 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information on our locations, partners and services, visit myCDI.com.

Contact: Matt Malloy
Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communications
952-738-4867
Matt.Malloy@cdirad.com

 

CDI Meatball with tag.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
