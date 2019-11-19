Bellco : Donates $50,000 To Food Bank of the Rockies

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellco Credit Union, a Colorado-based cooperative financial institution, demonstrated their commitment to ensuring Colorado families have the food they need by donating $50,000 to Food Bank of the Rockies. The announcement and check donation were made as part of a financial milestone for the 83-year old credit union and its members, reaching $5 billion in assets. In addition, Bellco sponsored a volunteer day where employees helped sort hundreds of pounds of food at Food Bank's Denver warehouse

"At Bellco, we've been giving back to the people of Colorado through our community support since 1936," said Jack Pargeon, vice president and controller at Bellco Credit Union. "On behalf of our 330,000 members, we're honored to help Food Bank of the Rockies address hunger in our state through this donation."

"Food Bank of the Rockies is honored to be Bellco's charity partner and join in their celebration of this tremendous milestone," said Erin Pulling, President and CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. "Bellco's generous gift will help us provide 200,000 nourishing meals and immeasurable hope to people in our community who struggle with hunger. Year after year, Bellco demonstrates a true spirit of service to our community. In addition to financial support, Bellco team members serve on our Board of Directors and volunteer at our warehouse. We congratulate them on reaching $5 billion in assets and we are deeply grateful for their ongoing support to our organization."

In fiscal 2019, through its direct service programs and partner agencies, Food Bank of the Rockies distributed more than 70 million pounds of food, enough to provide more than 155,000 meals each day to children, seniors, and families in need. Food Bank of the Rockies is a member of Feeding America.

About Bellco Credit Union

Bellco is one of Colorado's largest financial institutions, with $5 billion in assets and 25 branches in Colorado. Founded in 1936, Bellco offers a full range of financial products and services including mortgages, auto loans and checking accounts. Today, Bellco has more than 330,000 members who benefit from the advantages of a credit union, including lower interest rates on loans, higher yields on savings, and access to thousands of ATMs nationwide. For more information visit Bellco.org or connect with Bellco on Facebook and Twitter. Bellco is Federally Insured by NCUA and is an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies works to make food security a realty for Colorado and Wyoming families. We distribute enough food for more than 155,000 meals a day through our direct service programs and partner agencies, helping families thrive in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, and the entire state of Wyoming. Nearly one in ten Coloradans, and one in seven Colorado children, struggles with hunger. Since 1978, Food Bank of the Rockies has provided more than 738 million meals to people in need in our community. Food Bank of the Rockies is a member of Feeding America. For additional information, visit foodbankrockies.org. "Like" the food bank on Facebook and Instagram, follow us on Twitter and learn more on our blog.

Contact:

Barb Jones, GroundFloor Media

303-765-4751

or

Janie Gianotsos, Food Bank of the Rockies

303-375-5835

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bellco-donates-50-000-to-food-bank-of-the-rockies-300961129.html

SOURCE Bellco