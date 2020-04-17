Bellevue Asset Management : Medtech & Services Fund wins Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Europe

EQS Group-News: Bellevue Asset Management AG / Key word(s): Funds

Bellevue's Medtech & Services Fund wins Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Europe



17.04.2020 / 08:30





Media Release of April 17, 2020

Bellevue's Medtech & Services Fund wins Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award Europe

The BB Adamant Medtech & Services Fund earned an award as best European fund in the Health category at the European 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards on the basis of its stellar risk-adjusted performance over the past three years. The fund outperformed its 33 European peers over the three-year period.

After winning Refinitiv Lipper country awards for Germany and Austria for its excellent performance, the BB Adamant Medtech & Services Fund (ISIN LU0415391514) has now won another Lipper Award as the best European fund in the Health category over the past three years.

Bellevue Asset Management is an investment specialist that has focused on healthcare for more than 25 years. The BB Adamant Medtech & Services Fund invests in the entire healthcare universe with the exception of the drug developers. Extensive fundamental research is used in a bottom-up stock-picking process to screen and select the fund's investments. "We are very pleased to earn this Lipper award. It confirms our investment approach and inspires us to continue to excel especially during times like these," says Stefan Blum, the fund's co-manager.

Stefan Blum and Marcel Fritsch have co-managed the fund ever since the former investment company was converted into an investment fund in 2009. The fund's sustained success can be traced to this management continuity and to a steady focus on a compelling growth theme, among other reasons. The innovative drive and transformative potential of the medical technology industry are just as strong as before. Medtech is one of the most defensive pockets of the stock market with sustained outperformance potential. Particularly during times of crisis, the medtech sector's specific qualities, such as almost non-cyclical demand and solid balance sheets with low levels of debt and high cash flows, offer considerable peace of mind. "We see considerable upside potential in the areas of diabetes treatment, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive heart valve replacement and repair. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, investors have bought up the shares Teladoc Health, Ping An Healthcare Technology, One Medical (1Life Healthcare) and other companies that offer virtual care solutions," explains fund co-manager Marcel Fritsch.

The BB Adamant Medtech & Services Fund is a viable alternative for investors who want to profit from the solid fundamentals the healthcare market has to offer without any exposure to the price, research and patent-cliff risks associated with drug developers, or who want to round out an existing pharma allocation.



For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich

Tanja Chicherio, Tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch

www.bellevue.ch

Bellevue Asset Management

Bellevue Asset Management and its sister company StarCapital based in Oberursel outside Frankfurt, Germany, are part of Bellevue Group, an independent, Swiss financial group registered in Zurich and listed on the Swiss Exchange SIX. Bellevue was established in 1993 and is a leading investment boutique specialized in healthcare equities and traditional as well as alternative investment strategies with assets under management of CHF 10.6 bn.

