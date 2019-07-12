Bellissima Prosecco and Sparking Wines by Supermodel Christie Brinkley to Go Direct to Consumer With Award-Winning Bellissima 





Includes Classic DOC Brut Prosecco, a Sparkling Pinot Grigio Rose, and a Zero Sugar/Zero Carb Sparkling Wine

AMITYVILLE, NY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc . (OTCQB: ICNB) announced today in conjunction with our affiliate United Spirits Inc. that it has partnered with Splash Wines, Inc, a leading US direct-to-consumer wine company, to market our Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling wine, by Supermodel and Entrepreneur Christie Brinkley, commencing immediately across the USA.

Go to www.bellissmaprosecco.com to “Buy Direct”, with Free Shipping today and everyday!

The Bellissima line of Prosecco and Sparkling Wines, which launched in selected retail outlets in 2018, includes a classic DOC Brut Prosecco, a Sparkling Pinot Grigio Rose and a Zero Sugar/Zero Carb Sparkling Wine.

“The company sees this as a very exciting development,” said Richard DeCicco CEO of Iconic Brands. “We are ecstatic that fans of Bellissima Prosecco can now order from the convenience and comfort of their home and have their favorite Bellissima Prosecco, or all three expressions, delivered to their door.”

Richard DeCicco, Chairman of Iconic and also the President of United Spirits, Bellissima’s US Importer, additionally stated, “This is the next logical step in the development of what is a great brand in the marketplace. Christie Brinkley, our partner, has and continues to be a major strength for Bellissima. Christie is tireless in her commitment and a better partner the company could not have ever dreamed of.”

The Company is excited to launch this new supply channel which will surely provide convenient access to Bellissima by US consumers. The Company is also delighted to utilize the Splash channel to launch The Bellissima Bambini, a 375ml half bottle, which is the perfect complement to the Bellissima brand platform.

Splash, who was selected by Interactive Advertising Bureau as one of the 250 most dynamic DTC companies in the USA in 2019, was equally enthusiastic. “We are really pleased to be able to work with Christie and United to bring this fine product to consumers across the country,” remarked Robert Imeson, Splash CEO. “It is a fun project and will be a great partnership.”

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com . Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie’s appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov .

Iconic Brands, Inc. Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com