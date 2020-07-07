Bellwyck adds two “first-ever” presses in Canada to provide next-generation custom printed packaging solutions

TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellwyck is excited to announce the completion of the company’s three-pronged strategic press-acquisition initiative, of which two are “firsts” in Canada.



Bellwyck has installed the longest Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 press in Canada. This revolutionary new press provides nine-colour printing, including two coating units, each fitted with flexo-kits. A packaging designer’s dream, this Heidelberg press offers endless opportunities for luxury brand packaging concepts, including special effects such as glitters and colour-shift coatings, as well as eco-friendly coatings to replace lamination, all in one pass.

“Our company is known for our commitment to innovation, quality and customer excellence,” said John McVeigh, President, Premium and Pharma/Healthcare Packaging Solutions at Bellwyck. “We meet each client where they are, and we always strive to provide innovative options as they evolve and grow. From helping drive efficiencies and quality to eco-friendly solutions and smart packaging options, our core focus is to meet and exceed the rigorous standards of our clients while continually finding new ways to help them stand out in the marketplace.”

Bellwyck’s other first in Canada is the company’s acquisition of the Mark Andy Digital Series HD Hybrid Press, the most innovative digital label press in the market. Featuring true one-pass hybrid printing with four flexo units and expanded gamut digital, this Mark Andy press is a definitive game-changer. The press offers unlimited colours and unparalleled image definition, and provides market-leading 1200x600 DPI with a slew of cutting-edge features including the most opaque white in the industry printed in one pass.

“Mark Andy’s unique hybrid press will allow Bellwyck to provide their clients with the highest quality digital/flexo printing technology in the world,” said Clark Mansur, Senior Product Support Engineer at Mark Andy Inc. “The machine’s revolutionary ink set allows clients to hit the most accurate special and corporate colours available. Congratulations to Bellwyck for leading the way with this first digital hybrid press in Canada.”

Bellwyck’s new nine-colour Heidelberg Speedmaster complements the seven-colour Heidelberg Speedmaster CX 102 installed in 2019, giving Bellwyck maximum flexibility to meet each client’s unique needs. As product packaging designers have come to appreciate, both presses provide incredible versatility and efficiency with speeds of 16,500 (SPH) and quick change-overs. The presses also feature Prinect Inpress Control for inline spectral colour measurement.

“I applaud Bellwyck for making such a significant investment and raising the bar for package design printing,” said Harold Hoff, Vice President, Sales and Service at Heidelberg Canada. “Between the seven-colour and nine-colour Heidelberg CX 102 presses, Bellwyck will be able to offer their customers the ultimate design versatility. I look forward to seeing how far North America’s package design community can push the boundaries of what is possible and watch our Heidelberg Speedmaster presses deliver.”

About Bellwyck

With over 80 years of experience in the packaging industry, Bellwyck is a recognized leader in the premium brand and pharma/healthcare markets with a core focus on providing unique, sustainable, turnkey packaging solutions for top global brands. Deeply embedded within Bellwyck’s DNA is a commitment to innovation and continually evolving solutions to embrace the ever-changing market. To support Bellwyck’s industry-leading position, the company continues to make significant investments in the technologies and systems that enable them to produce the most reliable, highest quality packaging in the world. For more information, visit bellwyck.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4af0d27b-4cc7-41de-be54-d59896b8a0e0

