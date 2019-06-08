Belmont Stakes Odds Released by US Racing

US Racing (https://www.usracing.com),
an international online horse racing service, today announced the odds
for the 151st Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets to be
held at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 8th.
Tacitus with jockey Jose Ortiz has been installed as the morning line
favourite at 9-5 while the winner of the 2019 Preakness Stakes, War of
Will, is set at 2-1 with Tyler Gaffalione.
The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival takes place from June 6 – 8 and the
1.5-mile dirt course is widely recognised as the most trying and
challenging race any 3-year-old will run.
The $1,500,000 purse is divided $800,000 to first place, $280,000 to
second place, $150,000 to third place, $100,000 to fourth place, $60,000
to fifth, $45,000 to sixth, $35,000 to seventh and $30,000 to eighth.
The third jewel of the Triple Crown is known as the “Test of Champions”
and it will be televised on NBC at 6:37PM EDT with updated information
provided by US Racing.
2019
Belmont Stakes Odds
|
|
Post
|
|
|
Horse
|
|
|
Trainer
|
|
|
Jockey
|
|
|
Odds
|
1
|
|
|
Joevia
|
|
|
Gregory Sacco
|
|
|
Jose Lezcano
|
|
|
30-1
|
2
|
|
|
Everfast
|
|
|
Dale Romans
|
|
|
Luis Saez
|
|
|
12-1
|
3
|
|
|
Master Fencer
|
|
|
Koichi Tsunoda
|
|
|
Julien Leparoux
|
|
|
8-1
|
4
|
|
|
Tax
|
|
|
Danny Gargan
|
|
|
Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
|
|
15-1
|
5
|
|
|
Bourbon War
|
|
|
Mark Hennig
|
|
|
Mike Smith
|
|
|
12-1
|
6
|
|
|
Spinoff
|
|
|
Todd Pletcher
|
|
|
Javier Castellano
|
|
|
15-1
|
7
|
|
|
Sir Winston
|
|
|
Mark E. Casse
|
|
|
Joel Rosario
|
|
|
12-1
|
8
|
|
|
Intrepid Heart
|
|
|
Todd Pletcher
|
|
|
John R. Velazquez
|
|
|
10-1
|
9
|
|
|
War of Will
|
|
|
Mark E. Casse
|
|
|
Tyler Gaffalione
|
|
|
2-1
|
10
|
|
|
Tacitus
|
|
|
William I. Mott
|
|
|
Jose L. Ortiz
|
|
|
9-5
|
US Racing (www.usracing.com)
is an award-winning, international online horse racing service.
US Racing offers thoroughbred, harness and greyhound wagering content
from over 200 of the world's premier racetracks.
US Racing features race analysis, interviews, free handicapping tips and
stories on trainers, jockeys, owners, breeders, horses and new
technology and developments in the horse racing industry. US Racing
provides reviews and promotions of racebooks, OTBs and ADWs companies
worldwide. No wagering of any form takes place at US Racing.
The goal of US Racing to entertain, educate and inform people about the
sport of thoroughbred horse racing.
US Racing is privately held with offices in Hong Kong and the Isle of
Man.
