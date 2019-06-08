Log in
Belmont Stakes Odds Released by US Racing

06/08/2019 | 09:13am EDT

US Racing (https://www.usracing.com), an international online horse racing service, today announced the odds for the 151st Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets to be held at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 8th.

Tacitus with jockey Jose Ortiz has been installed as the morning line favourite at 9-5 while the winner of the 2019 Preakness Stakes, War of Will, is set at 2-1 with Tyler Gaffalione.

The Belmont Stakes Racing Festival takes place from June 6 – 8 and the 1.5-mile dirt course is widely recognised as the most trying and challenging race any 3-year-old will run.

The $1,500,000 purse is divided $800,000 to first place, $280,000 to second place, $150,000 to third place, $100,000 to fourth place, $60,000 to fifth, $45,000 to sixth, $35,000 to seventh and $30,000 to eighth.

The third jewel of the Triple Crown is known as the “Test of Champions” and it will be televised on NBC at 6:37PM EDT with updated information provided by US Racing.

2019 Belmont Stakes Odds

 

Post     Horse     Trainer     Jockey     Odds
1     Joevia     Gregory Sacco     Jose Lezcano     30-1
2     Everfast     Dale Romans     Luis Saez     12-1
3     Master Fencer     Koichi Tsunoda     Julien Leparoux     8-1
4     Tax     Danny Gargan     Irad Ortiz, Jr.     15-1
5     Bourbon War     Mark Hennig     Mike Smith     12-1
6     Spinoff     Todd Pletcher     Javier Castellano     15-1
7     Sir Winston     Mark E. Casse     Joel Rosario     12-1
8     Intrepid Heart     Todd Pletcher     John R. Velazquez     10-1
9     War of Will     Mark E. Casse     Tyler Gaffalione     2-1
10     Tacitus     William I. Mott     Jose L. Ortiz     9-5
 

US Racing (www.usracing.com) is an award-winning, international online horse racing service.

US Racing offers thoroughbred, harness and greyhound wagering content from over 200 of the world's premier racetracks.

US Racing features race analysis, interviews, free handicapping tips and stories on trainers, jockeys, owners, breeders, horses and new technology and developments in the horse racing industry. US Racing provides reviews and promotions of racebooks, OTBs and ADWs companies worldwide. No wagering of any form takes place at US Racing.

The goal of US Racing to entertain, educate and inform people about the sport of thoroughbred horse racing.

US Racing is privately held with offices in Hong Kong and the Isle of Man.


© Business Wire 2019
