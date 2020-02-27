Belmont Village Lincoln Park Receives LEED Gold Certification

Chicago, IL, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Village Senior Living, today announced that its recently opened Lincoln Park community achieved LEED Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). The LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) rating system is the foremost program for buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

“We are constantly striving towards building better communities for our residents and part of that effort is ensuring our buildings meet the highest sustainability and energy efficiency standards possible,” said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO, Belmont Village Senior Living. “In a city as environmentally conscious as Chicago, our LEED efforts were made more attainable due to our community’s proximity to excellent public transportation and our location within the larger Lincoln Park community.”

Belmont Village Lincoln Park achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in sustainable site development, water efficiency, energy & atmosphere, indoor environmental quality, and materials and resources.

Opened in mid-2019, the 149-unit building includes several environmentally-friendly components including a green roof, energy efficient plumbing and light fixtures, repurposed materials from the original Nellie Black building, CFC-free refrigerant systems, multiple level lighting and thermal controls, easy access to CTA buses and trains, an emphasis on indoor air quality and maintaining a non-smoking premises, and preferred parking for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles. The LEED certification represents the second of the company’s 31 communities to meet the USGBC’s stringent environmental guidelines. Argentum, the nation’s largest senior living association, also recognized Belmont Village Lincoln Park for its innovative architecture, awarding it the 2019 Senior Living by Design Award.

“Transforming our buildings and spaces happens one project at a time. Belmont Village Senior Living understands the value of LEED and has shown extraordinary leadership in reshaping the market,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability. Each new LEED certification brings us one step closer to revolutionizing the spaces where we live, learn, work and play.”

About Belmont Village

Founded in 1997, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner and operator of high-end seniors housing. Its communities are renowned for their distinctive design, high standards of life safety and reputation for quality of care and award-winning programs. Since its inception, the company has developed and still operates 31 senior living communities in seven states and Mexico City with a new community under development in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. For more information about Belmont Village, go to www.belmontvillage.com or visit LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

