Belmont Village Senior Living and Baptist Health South Florida to Bring Elevated Senior Living to the Heart of Coral Gables

Miami, FL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Village Senior Living, a nationally recognized developer, owner and operator of high quality seniors housing communities, and Baptist Health South Florida, the largest not-for-profit healthcare organization in the region, have received unanimous approval from the Coral Gables City Commission to build Belmont Village Coral Gables, a premier mixed-use senior living community located in the heart of Coral Gables.

“As strategic and capital partners with Baptist Health South Florida, our joint venture was created to re-imagine the integration of hospitality and healthcare in seniors housing with Coral Gables being our first in a series of communities planned for the region,” said Patricia Will, co-founder and CEO of Houston-based Belmont Village Senior Living, which owns and operates 31 senior living communities nationwide and in Mexico City. “We look forward to integrating our award-winning programs and high quality care to change the paradigm for senior living in South Florida.”

A unique collaboration between two leading organizations, Belmont Village Coral Gables will offer residents luxury senior living, wellness, and first-class elder care within an urban, amenity-rich, and socially-focused setting. Located at 4111 Salzedo Street, just steps from the Shops at Merrick Park, the mixed-used development will encompass 232 private apartments for independent living, assisted living and memory care and 18,388 square feet of ground floor retail and commercial space.

The 10-story building, designed by Corwil Architects, will also feature a ground-floor Healthy Living Center by Baptist Health, bringing Baptist Health’s focus on wellness to the Coral Gables community, as well as to residents of Belmont Village. Additional features of the development include a three-story podium garage, courtyard, and landscaped pedestrian paseo.

“Our partnership with Belmont Village is a natural fit as both organizations share the same dedication to providing high-quality, compassionate care,” said Ana Lopez-Blazquez, executive vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer, Baptist Health South Florida. “Together we have the potential to reinvent health and wellness for the senior population in our region.

Nestled in the heart of Coral Gables, directly across from the Shops at Merrick Park and within close proximity to the famed Miracle Mile and bustling Giralda Plaza, residents of Belmont Village Coral Gables will enjoy the convenience of being located near shops and entertainment venues so they can maintain the active lifestyle that they are accustomed to within the City Beautiful.

Additional amenities at the senior-focused community will include multiple dining venues, transportation services, a sports lounge, theater, arts parlor, library, beauty salon, great room, screening room, music room, town hall, well-trained staff, including a licensed nurse on-site 24/7, and Belmont’s signature leading edge enrichment and social programs, which are designed to keep residents active so they can thrive physically, socially and mentally.

Each Belmont Village community is built to purpose and licensed throughout the building to provide a blended model of care that offers flexibility for residents if needs change, and allows couples with varying health or cognitive needs to stay together. As a leader in developing university-led, research-based programs, Belmont Village offers residents a range of programs to support a Whole Brain Fitness lifestyle. This includes the Company’s award-winning, comprehensive therapeutic program, Circle of Friends®, to specifically address the needs and abilities of residents with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) and early stage memory loss.

Belmont Village Coral Gables is the first in a series of communities planned by Baptist Health South Florida and Houston-based Belmont Village Senior Living, and is the second facility in Florida for Belmont Village. Belmont Village Fort Lauderdale, a new luxury senior living community on Seminole Drive encompassing 204 private apartments, is scheduled to open to residents early this summer.

Construction on Belmont Village Coral Gables is being handled by Moss Construction Management and is slated to begin in the fall of 2020.

To learn more about Belmont Village Coral Gables, please visit: www.belmontvillage.com/coralgables.

###

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Belmont Village Senior Living is a fully integrated developer, owner and operator of high quality seniors housing communities. The company is a premier provider of independent living, assisted living and award-winning memory care in major market areas. Currently Belmont Village has 31 operating properties, comprising approximately 4,000 units, in seven states and Mexico City. Belmont Village communities are acclaimed for their high safety standards, attractive locations and distinctive architecture; each building is custom designed to complement and enhance its surrounding community. Belmont Village provides residents with innovative programs and services that are backed by best in class research and best practices, as well as around the clock support from highly trained staff members. In 2018 and 2019, Belmont Village was certified as a Great Place to Work and is on FORTUNE Magazine’s 2018 & 2019 Top 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services lists. For more information, please visit www.belmontvillage.com.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Cindi Perantoni Rodgers Kreps DeMaria on behalf of Belmont Village Senior Living 305-962-9206 cperantoni@krepspr.com Georgi Pipkin Baptist Health South Florida GeorgiP@baptisthealth.net