Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Beloved Pizza Joint Di Fara Re-Opens After Brief Closure Over Tax Debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

By Charles Passy

Di Fara, the beloved pizzeria in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, reopened Thursday after being shut down by New York state earlier in the week for a tax debt.

"The state tax department has worked with them and come to terms," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a television interview with NY1. "People have to pay their taxes, that's clear, but we want businesses open and flourishing."

The pizzeria owed $167,506.76 in unpaid taxes when the state seized the establishment Tuesday. Gov. Cuomo, a Democrat, didn't specify the terms of the state's agreement with Di Fara that led to the quick reopening. A spokesman for the tax department said the details are confidential under secrecy laws.

The closing of Di Fara prompted many fans of the pizzeria, which is considered one of the bastions of the classic New York City slice, to voice their support. Among them: Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted Wednesday morning, "Di Fara is THE best pizza place in New York City. I'm ready to do anything I can to get them reopened."

That led to an outcry from some restaurateurs, who said they wished the mayor would focus his attention and support on the broad spectrum of dining establishments in the city.

Gov. Cuomo said the issue wasn't the mayor's to resolve. "This was a state tax collection matter," he said.

--Jimmy Vielkind contributed to this article.

Write to Charles Passy at cpassy@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04pS&P 500 stalls in economic data offset, ahead of Fed chair's speech
RE
05:03pOECD ORGANISATION FOR ECONOMIC OPERATION AND : Top global firms commit to tackling inequality by joining G7 Business for Inclusive Growth coalition
PU
05:03pThree Fed Officials Offer Diverging Views on Rate Cuts in TV Interviews -- Update
DJ
05:02pEXCLUSIVE : Biofuels company proposes to buy fire-damaged Philadelphia refinery
RE
05:00pHP CEO Dion Weisler to step down in November
RE
04:51pHasbro to buy studio Entertainment One for $4 billion
RE
04:44pGap same-store sales disappoint as Old Navy struggles
RE
04:42pSalesforce revenue forecast beats estimates, shares rise 7%
RE
04:40pBeloved Pizza Joint Di Fara Re-Opens After Brief Closure Over Tax Debt
DJ
04:39pEnergy Down After Weak Industrial Data - Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway
5Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group