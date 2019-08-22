Beloved Pizza Joint Di Fara Re-Opens After Brief Closure Over Tax Debt

By Charles Passy

Di Fara, the beloved pizzeria in Brooklyn's Midwood neighborhood, reopened Thursday after being shut down by New York state earlier in the week for a tax debt.

"The state tax department has worked with them and come to terms," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a television interview with NY1. "People have to pay their taxes, that's clear, but we want businesses open and flourishing."

The pizzeria owed $167,506.76 in unpaid taxes when the state seized the establishment Tuesday. Gov. Cuomo, a Democrat, didn't specify the terms of the state's agreement with Di Fara that led to the quick reopening. A spokesman for the tax department said the details are confidential under secrecy laws.

The closing of Di Fara prompted many fans of the pizzeria, which is considered one of the bastions of the classic New York City slice, to voice their support. Among them: Mayor Bill de Blasio, who tweeted Wednesday morning, "Di Fara is THE best pizza place in New York City. I'm ready to do anything I can to get them reopened."

That led to an outcry from some restaurateurs, who said they wished the mayor would focus his attention and support on the broad spectrum of dining establishments in the city.

Gov. Cuomo said the issue wasn't the mayor's to resolve. "This was a state tax collection matter," he said.

--Jimmy Vielkind contributed to this article.

Write to Charles Passy at cpassy@wsj.com