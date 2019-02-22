Ben Anderson 365 : Launches New Podcast, The Hustle

Top 20 U.S. Loan Originator and Mortgage Coach, Ben Anderson of PRMG INC., and Ben Anderson 365 launch a new podcast, The Hustle, featuring a series of inspirational stories with celebrities, entrepreneurs, athletes and industry leading professionals. The Hustle is a podcast about a kid from the Bay Area slums, where nobody gets a chance, who rises to a mortgage mogul.

The Hustle is about motivating, educating and supplying its audience with the tools needed to grow and succeed in business.

The first episode features actress, singer and dancer Sabrina Bryan and her career path to stardom, including her role on Dancing with The Stars and Disney Channel Original Movie, "The Cheetah Girls."

Ben Anderson says, “I created this podcast to show people that the Hustle is a great equalizer of all successes.”

To listen to the podcast, visit iTunes and / or Stitcher

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-hustle-with-ben-anderson/id1453444935

About Ben Anderson 365: Anderson has been recognized as the only top producing mortgage coach that still originates. He has been recognized by countless industry trade publications, including Top 20 Mortgage Originator in the U.S. from Scotsman Guide (2011 to 2017), Nominated one of 40 Most Influential Mortgage Professionals Under 40 by National Mortgage Professional Magazine, and has been a speaker at national mortgage events such as Mastermind and Originator Connect. Anderson is ready to share the road to his success, along with inspirational stories, with the launch of The Hustle, a podcast created to educate, motivate and entertain listeners.

