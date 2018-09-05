Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Ben R Lujan : Luján Statement on Anniversary of President Trump Announcing His Decision to End DACA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:32pm CEST

[Washington, D.C.] - Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) released the following statement today on the anniversary of President Trump announcing his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

'President Trump has left over 800,000 Dreamers to live in fear for over a year. Despite repeated, bipartisan opportunities to provide certainty to these young people, the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans have chosen to hold them hostage in pursuit of extreme immigration policies. This is unacceptable.

'Dreamers are veterans, nurses, engineers, small business owners, our friends, and our neighbors. They came to the United States as children and grew up singing the Star-Spangled Banner and pledging allegiance to the only flag they've ever known-the American flag.

'In New Mexico, DACA has enabled young people to pursue their dreams. People like Maria, a teacher in my district who needs DACA so she doesn't have to worry about being torn away from her infant daughter, who is a US citizen.

'Despite President Trump's cruel indifference, I will continue to fight to protect Dreamers like Maria. Policies that demonize immigrants seeking a better life do not reflect the character of our nation.'

###

Disclaimer

Ben R. Lujan published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 21:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:14aArgentina confident about new deal with IMF, peso rises
RE
12:12aECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Two-State Solution Key for Security, Stability in Middle East, Secretary-General Tells United Nations International Media Seminar
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $592,357 to Support International Trade Efforts in Arkansas
PU
12:02aABARES AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF AGRICULTURAL AND RES : Wheat rust outbreak could cost Australia up to $1.4 billion
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $600,000 to Boost the Growth of the Marine Science and Technology Sector in Southeastern Massachusetts
PU
12:02aEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Announces $13 Million in Investments to Support Manufacturers Damaged by Imports
PU
09/05U.S. Dollar Falls as Report on Brexit Talks Pushes Pound, Euro Higher
DJ
09/05AFBF AMERICAN FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : Farm Bureau Presidents Meet with Trump, Pence
PU
09/05U.S. Trade Deficit Widens as Nafta Talks Grind On
DJ
09/05ALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : American Factories Are Feeling Confident
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PoLTE Selected to Present at TechCrunch Startup Battlefield
2FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : Fluidigm to Participate at Upcoming Investor Events in September
3Everest Partners with KK Women's and Children's Hospital of Singapore to Modernize Access to Neonatal and M..
4CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : CTRIP COM INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results
5KELLOGG : KELLOGG : The CDC warns consumers to stay away from Honey Smacks after Salmonella outbreak, months a..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.