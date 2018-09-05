Ben R Lujan : Luján Statement on Anniversary of President Trump Announcing His Decision to End DACA

[Washington, D.C.] - Congressman Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) released the following statement today on the anniversary of President Trump announcing his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

'President Trump has left over 800,000 Dreamers to live in fear for over a year. Despite repeated, bipartisan opportunities to provide certainty to these young people, the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans have chosen to hold them hostage in pursuit of extreme immigration policies. This is unacceptable.

'Dreamers are veterans, nurses, engineers, small business owners, our friends, and our neighbors. They came to the United States as children and grew up singing the Star-Spangled Banner and pledging allegiance to the only flag they've ever known-the American flag.

'In New Mexico, DACA has enabled young people to pursue their dreams. People like Maria, a teacher in my district who needs DACA so she doesn't have to worry about being torn away from her infant daughter, who is a US citizen.

'Despite President Trump's cruel indifference, I will continue to fight to protect Dreamers like Maria. Policies that demonize immigrants seeking a better life do not reflect the character of our nation.'

