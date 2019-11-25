Log in
Ben Stormer Joins g2o as SVP, Technology

0
11/25/2019 | 11:16am EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, g2o announced that Ben Stormer will join the company effective Nov. 25 as its new SVP, Technology. In this role, Stormer will be a senior executive for the company and lead a strategic business line for g2o that includes strategists, architects, developers, and system engineers.  The Technology group is the largest within g2o and collaborates with the Research & Design and Data groups to offer a comprehensive approach to building engaging digital experiences for clients.

Prior to g2o, Stormer served as Vice President, Specialty Products at CoverMyMeds, where he focused on solving complex customer problems in healthcare. Before that, he filled various executive and management roles at Cardinal Health for over 16 years, including overseeing product innovation, technical product management and infrastructure architecture and platforms.

Just like g2o as a whole, Stormer’s experience blends technology expertise with an understanding of how creative design and user experience shape effective customer engagement and drive bottom-line impact.

“We’re excited about the depth and breadth of experience Ben brings to g2o, and we’re eager to see how he applies that in our Technology group,” said g2o CEO Kelly Gratz. “We love Ben’s passion for how technology can be used to simplify complex business problems. That’s what we’re all about at g2o.”

With a talented and versatile team, g2o collaborates to take clients from goals to outcomes. The company partners with clients to attract and retain customers, create new opportunities, and improve business efficiencies all with a keen eye on the overall customer experience. They also pass along their technology know-how and proven approaches, so the value of the collaboration grows long after a project is complete.

To learn more, visit www.g2o.com.

Media Contact:
Vanessa Mason
312.927.5222
vanessa@approachmarketing.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
