BenchPrep Announces Marlon Davis as New Vice President of Product Management

09/26/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training companies, today announced the appointment of Marlon Davis as its Vice President of Product Management. Davis is responsible for overseeing BenchPrep’s product team as BenchPrep continues to expand its team, reach, and learning solutions.

Prior to joining BenchPrep, Davis served in upper management capacities with organizations that include Brady Corporation, Wolters Kluwer Health, and Zywave.  In his experience at Brady Corporation, Davis led the Enterprise Environmental Safety business and helped propel their growth by developing innovative safety and guidance solutions, with training products as key suite functionality.

At BenchPrep, Davis is tasked with setting the product vision and managing product portfolio growth while building a team and implementing processes for the rapid expansion of BenchPrep’s market presence. 

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Marlon to BenchPrep as our Vice President of Product Management,” said Ujjwal Gupta, COO of BenchPrep. “Marlon’s vast expertise in B2B SaaS business models and product management will allow BenchPrep to anticipate new trends in the market and create more value for our customers with new, innovative learning solutions that align directly with their needs.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“It’s amazing to be joining BenchPrep at this phase of the company’s growth trajectory,” said Davis. “We have a really unique and differentiated solution that education and training companies crave. My experience in developing and selling Edtech solutions as products, along with my passion for developing solutions that ‘wow’ customers, makes BenchPrep the perfect fit for my skill set.”

BenchPrep has seen tremendous growth in revenue, customers and employee count over the last few years. In 2019, the company announced its series C round of funding for $20M led by Jump Capital and Owl Ventures.

About BenchPrep
BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, Relias, NCBE, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com.

Media Contact:
Amanda Wynne
Vice President of Marketing
BenchPrep
312-579-4293
awynne@benchprep.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132

© GlobeNewswire 2019
