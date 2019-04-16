BenchPrep Named One of 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and Best Companies Group

CHICAGO, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the leading provider of an advanced online learning platform for education and training organizations, today announced that it has been named one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Chicago. Crain’s Chicago Business has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify companies that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees. BenchPrep ranked 91 st overall , and 47 th among small companies .



This survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best companies to work for in Chicago. The list is made up of 100 companies. The full Best Places to Work in Chicago list is featured in the April 15th issue of Crain’s Chicago Business and is available online at www.chicagobusiness.com .

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Publicly or privately held business

For-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity

Facility in Chicago (Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake (Ill.), Lake (Ind.), McHenry, or Will County)

Minimum of 25 full-time or part-time employees working in Chicago

In business a minimum of 1 year

“We are honored to be acknowledged by Crain’s as one of the best places to work in Chicago,” said Ujjwal Gupta, COO of BenchPrep. “Achieving this distinction is a direct result of the fantastic team we have in place. Combining everyone’s passion to succeed with a fun working environment that prioritizes work-life balance is foundational for BenchPrep, and will stay that way as our business continues to grow.”

Determining the Best Places to Work in Chicago involved a two-step process. The first step consisted of evaluating each participating company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of employee surveys aimed at assessing the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the best companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Chicago program, visit www. bestplacestoworkchi .com .

About BenchPrep

Based in Chicago, BenchPrep is the leading provider of an advanced online learning platform and enables the world's leading education and training companies to deliver best-in-class digital learning programs. The company’s modern cloud-based platform is transforming the professional education space, with many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now delivering learning programs through BenchPrep. Customers include ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 4 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com.