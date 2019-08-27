Log in
Bendheim to Host Its First Open House at the New York Design Center

08/27/2019

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bendheim is hosting its first Design Lab Open House on the top floor of the New York Design Center @200Lex. The company will join leading A&D professionals and suppliers to present its latest specialty glass innovations during the Center’s upcoming “What’s New What’s Next” event. Among the introductions will be Bendheim’s new Lumi Frit glass, used to create decorative, bird-friendly, projectable ventilated facades and rainscreens.

Lumi Frit is the company’s latest exterior glass addition. The Surface 1 pattern-fritted glass is rare, requiring great technical expertise to produce, and has numerous advantages: from its ability to create brighter, more luminous white glass facades to its enhanced light-reflecting properties that make it an ideal projection surface for larger-than-life dynamic displays.

Guests will also have the opportunity to review prototypes of Bendheim’s upcoming QuicKISS magnetic dry-erase glass board system and TurnKey glass cladding system for evenly illuminated ceilings.

The Open House will take place on the 16th floor of the New York Design Center at 200 Lexington Ave., New York City, on September 12th, 12 – 8 PM.

“This is our first ever ‘What’s New What’s Next’ event, and there is a great sense of anticipation and excitement… It’s all new,” said Steven Jayson, Bendheim Co-Owner and Executive Vice President. “We are eager to get professional feedback on our upcoming product introductions. Most of all, we look forward to sharing in the invigorating sense of discovery and creativity – the passion – that designers bring to these events.”

Bendheim’s Design Lab allows A&D professionals to experience hundreds of specialty glass varieties in large panels and under various light conditions. Its breadth of educational and specification resources enables faster evaluation of materials. Its team of design consultants can assist clients with custom product development. To visit Bendheim’s Open House during the upcoming “What’s New What’s Next” (WNWN) event, please RSVP at https://nydc.com/wnwn.

Christina Scott
Catalyst Marketing Communications, Inc.
203.348.7541
cscott@catalystmc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
