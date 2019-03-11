Beneficial Bancorp : Termination of registration under Section 12(g) or suspension of duty to file reports

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 15

CERTIFICATION AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF REGISTRATION UNDER SECTION 12(g) OF THE SECURITIES

EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 OR SUSPENSION OF DUTY TO FILE REPORTS UNDER SECTIONS 13 AND 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934.

Commission File Number 001-36806

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Beneficial Bank Place, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 864-6000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of each class of securities covered by this Form)

None

(Titles of all other classes of securities for which a duty to file reports under section 13(a) or 15(d) remains)

Please place an X in the box(es) to designate the appropriate rule provision(s) relied upon to terminate or suspend the duty to file reports:

Rule 12g-4(a)(1)

x

Rule 12g-4(a)(2)

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(i)

o x

Rule 12h-3(b)(1)(ii)

o

Rule 15d-6

o

Rule 15d-22(b)

o

Approximate number of holders of record as of the certification or notice date: None

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. has caused this certification/notice to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized person.

WSFS Financial Corporation, as successor to Beneficial Bancorp, Inc.