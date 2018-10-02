Benefit Management Solutions transforms contact center operations and customer experience with NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia,
a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales
solutions, today announced that New York-based benefits administration
firm Benefit Management Solutions (BMS) is reporting improved contact
center reliability, productivity and quality assurance, along with
significant cost savings, since implementing the NVM Platform.
BMS provides a Benefit Service Center for major employers, enabling
clients’ employees to engage with Benefit Representatives who can
deliver support for the companies’ benefits programs. The Service Center
receives approximately 70,000 calls a year and aims to provide a service
that “feels in-house.”
Prior to partnering with NewVoiceMedia, Benefit Management Solutions
implemented Salesforce Service Cloud, using it along with a legacy,
on-premise telephone system. The legacy system was siloed from
Salesforce, which created challenges in reporting and made it difficult
for the team to easily access call recordings.
Impressed with NewVoiceMedia’s integration with Salesforce Service
Cloud, BMS replaced its incumbent system with the NVM Platform in 2017.
The integrated system has enabled a unified source of truth for customer
data, easy access to call recordings, greater visibility into service
center operations, disaster recovery and automatic call logging. Using
NVM’s cloud infrastructure, and with staff operating at different sites
along the East Coast, calls are transferred across four levels, from
site to site, to give a “near perfect service,” says BMS CEO Chris
Fletcher. Additionally, the new system allows the team to generate
detailed and customized reports that demonstrate the support provided to
their clients’ employees.
BMS has also implemented NVM’s integrated speech analytics solution,
Conversation Analyzer, which uses speech-to-text to transcribe voice
interactions. Automatic voice call analysis lets sales and service teams
hone in on particular moments in a call to quickly identify previously
untapped insights and trends, assess reps' compliance with company
policy, and take any urgent action fast. Managers can also review the
quality of the interaction by evaluating things like the amount of time
an agent spends talking versus listening to the callers. Key words are
built into the system to retrieve both positive and negative calls in
real-time, which has resulted in improved QA and significant cost
savings.
“The ROI from NVM is not just measured in dollars,” Fletcher says. “We
pride ourselves on delivering the best service to our customers, and
with NVM, we are confident we can achieve that quality. NVM has given us
a fail-safe system that is so critical to our business, and the
technology roadmap means new features and upgrades are available and can
be easily integrated. I know we will continue to see a significant ROI.”
Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, “We are
delighted that Benefit Management Solutions has experienced such
incredible success with the NVM platform. Our Salesforce integration has
vastly improved efficiency in their service center, as representatives
no longer have to use multiple systems or manually record calls, and our
cloud platform provides the flexibility to manage a growing number of
clients.”
