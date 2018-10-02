Benefit Management Solutions transforms contact center operations and customer experience with NewVoiceMedia

Benefits administration firm reports improved reliability and quality assurance after implementing the NVM platform

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions, today announced that New York-based benefits administration firm Benefit Management Solutions (BMS) is reporting improved contact center reliability, productivity and quality assurance, along with significant cost savings, since implementing the NVM Platform.

BMS provides a Benefit Service Center for major employers, enabling clients’ employees to engage with Benefit Representatives who can deliver support for the companies’ benefits programs. The Service Center receives approximately 70,000 calls a year and aims to provide a service that “feels in-house.”

Prior to partnering with NewVoiceMedia, Benefit Management Solutions implemented Salesforce Service Cloud, using it along with a legacy, on-premise telephone system. The legacy system was siloed from Salesforce, which created challenges in reporting and made it difficult for the team to easily access call recordings.

Impressed with NewVoiceMedia’s integration with Salesforce Service Cloud, BMS replaced its incumbent system with the NVM Platform in 2017. The integrated system has enabled a unified source of truth for customer data, easy access to call recordings, greater visibility into service center operations, disaster recovery and automatic call logging. Using NVM’s cloud infrastructure, and with staff operating at different sites along the East Coast, calls are transferred across four levels, from site to site, to give a “near perfect service,” says BMS CEO Chris Fletcher. Additionally, the new system allows the team to generate detailed and customized reports that demonstrate the support provided to their clients’ employees.

BMS has also implemented NVM’s integrated speech analytics solution, Conversation Analyzer, which uses speech-to-text to transcribe voice interactions. Automatic voice call analysis lets sales and service teams hone in on particular moments in a call to quickly identify previously untapped insights and trends, assess reps' compliance with company policy, and take any urgent action fast. Managers can also review the quality of the interaction by evaluating things like the amount of time an agent spends talking versus listening to the callers. Key words are built into the system to retrieve both positive and negative calls in real-time, which has resulted in improved QA and significant cost savings.

“The ROI from NVM is not just measured in dollars,” Fletcher says. “We pride ourselves on delivering the best service to our customers, and with NVM, we are confident we can achieve that quality. NVM has given us a fail-safe system that is so critical to our business, and the technology roadmap means new features and upgrades are available and can be easily integrated. I know we will continue to see a significant ROI.”

Chris Haggis, SVP of Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, “We are delighted that Benefit Management Solutions has experienced such incredible success with the NVM platform. Our Salesforce integration has vastly improved efficiency in their service center, as representatives no longer have to use multiple systems or manually record calls, and our cloud platform provides the flexibility to manage a growing number of clients.”

