BenefitMall : Announces Partnership with Covered California

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of employee benefits and payroll services, announces that finalized its General Agency contract with Covered California for Small Business, a state health insurance exchange that makes health insurance more affordable and accessible for small businesses and individuals. This contract will allow BenefitMall to offer Covered California for Small Business, via its large network of insurance professionals, as a health coverage option to small businesses across the state.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Covered California for Small Business," said Casey Allen, Southern California market director for BenefitMall. "We believe our distribution support will aid Covered California as it works to improve the health of Small Businesses in California through affordable, high-quality healthcare."

When the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA) was passed, California became the first state to enact legislation by introducing its own state exchange, known as "Covered California." Covered California strives to increase the number of insured Californians through its quality, affordable insurance offerings. Business owners with 100 or fewer employees can apply for health insurance coverage through Covered California for Small Businesses.

The Covered California for Small Business partnership will allow BenefitMall to help small businesses cover their healthcare needs.

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall partners with a network of 20,000 Brokers and CPAs to deliver employee benefits and payroll services to more than 200,000 small and medium-sized businesses. By combining payroll and benefits, BenefitMall empowers Trusted Advisors to develop the best employee programs while maintaining compliance with government regulations and Health Care Reform.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchanges.com, the leading online community for information regarding the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com

About Covered California

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.



Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California's consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.

SOURCE BenefitMall