Benefits of Leveraging Product Marketing Strategies | Download Infiniti's Latest Newsletter on the Business Benefits of Leveraging Product Marketing Strategies

Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest newsletter on the benefits of leveraging product marketing strategies. This article explains in detail the approaches undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help companies across various sectors to formulate efficient product marketing strategies.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005460/en/

For over 15 years, Infiniti Research has been offering actionable granular insights and real-time data through various statistical and scientific methods to help businesses make well-informed business decisions. The July-edition of this newsletter contains a storyboard series on how Infiniti's solution helped companies across various sectors to create targeted approaches to marketing by formulating efficient product marketing strategies.

Our research shows that, today, devising a product marketing strategy has become vital for businesses to constantly measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaign and efficiently utilize marketing budget. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, will help you understand the key benefits of leveraging product marketing strategy. This article also explains how various companies across different sectors leveraged Infiniti's product marketing strategy to stay ahead of the competition.

By following sophisticated research methodologies, our experts have helped many companies to realize savings of millions of dollars in their marketing budget. Request a FREE proposal today!

Product Marketing Strategy: A Storyboard Series on Our Latest Engagement

A CPG Company’s Secret to Success

A major consumer packaged goods (CPG) company faced challenges in ensuring consistency in brand management and marketing initiatives due to evolving market demands. They also faced difficulties in efficiently promoting their product offerings. As a result, the company witnessed a huge dip in their sales and this subsequently impacted their profit margins. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research for a solution.

By leveraging Infiniti's product marketing strategy, the company was able to cut down on their marketing spend and achieve 12% growth in net sales by employing multi-channel marketing initiatives.

Leveraging Infiniti’s Product Marketing Strategy to Achieve 37% Increase in Product Orders

Although the demand for medical devices was increasing in the US healthcare market, a company in the medical device industry faced challenges in efficiently marketing their products to the end-users. Also, the client faced difficulties in monitoring the marketing initiatives of their competitors and making changes in their business plan accordingly. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating product marketing strategies.

With Infiniti's product marketing strategy engagement, the client was able to identify the potential market demand for their products and devise marketing strategies accordingly. Consequently, within a short period, the company was able to achieve a 37% increase in product orders.

Our product marketing strategy engagement can help your company to forecast demand-supply shifts and devise targeted marketing initiatives. Contact us today!

Infiniti's Product Marketing Strategy Elevates Sales and Productivity for a Food Company

With customers using multiple channels to make orders, a food manufacturing company faced difficulties in efficiently engaging with their customer base. As a result, the company was losing ground to their competitors. The client, therefore, approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in formulating a product marketing strategy.

By leveraging Infiniti's product marketing strategy, the company was able to efficiently manage their resources and achieve a huge increase in sales rate.

Request for more info to know other benefits of leveraging Infiniti’s product marketing strategy engagement.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005460/en/