Benevity Launches Most Complete Solution for Corporate Giving, Volunteering, Grantmaking and Civic Engagement in Germany

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, announced the latest expansion to its market-leading international offering. Enterprise companies in Germany are now able to use Benevity to engage employees in local volunteering and tax-receiptable donations to German charities as a way to build a more purpose-driven and socially responsible corporate culture.



As Germany faces an increasingly competitive talent market due to low unemployment and data suggests relatively low levels of employee engagement, companies are seeking simple and proven ways to attract, retain and engage today’s socially conscious workforce. Earlier this year, Benevity released data that shows a reduction in turnover of more than 57 percent for employees most deeply connected to their companies’ giving and volunteering efforts.

“For the past 10 years, Benevity has been helping the world’s most iconic brands transform how they make a difference in the world by offering global enterprises a single, trusted software solution that engages their people in a way that’s personal, empowering and easy to use,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Benevity Founder and CEO. “As we expand our footprint in Germany and partner with more companies, we believe that together, we can usher in a new era where companies are increasingly meeting the emotional needs of their people through a shared sense of purpose and a culture of giving back.”

Benevity has recently enhanced the local experience for clients, users, charities and nonprofits. Clients benefit from German language support, dedicated relationship managers operating in local time zones, and now a fully localized German solution that seamlessly handles civic engagement alongside corporate volunteering, disaster relief and employee matching in local currency.

Through Benevity’s partnership with Haus des Stiftens , German charities and nonprofits will benefit from on-the-ground support and expedited vetting so they can more easily connect with donors and volunteers from eligible corporate giving programs within Benevity’s community of more than 450 enterprise clients. And with assistance developing both local and global projects and volunteer opportunities, they can publish relevant and engaging content, events and campaigns which employees can easily access through Benevity’s platform.

“Benevity’s technology platform is uniquely positioned to help German companies move the needle on social issues,” says Clemens Frede, Manager Program Development, Haus des Stiftens gGmbH. “Their technology houses all corporate giving activities in one easy-to-use platform. Thus, social engagement becomes easier and more effective for enterprise companies in Germany. This directly benefits the non-profit sector—and ultimately all of us.”

This announcement builds on the success of the widely adopted international corporate giving solution Benevity OneWorld ™ , which connects companies and their people to almost 2 million charities and nonprofits around the world.

Benevity continues to maintain best-in-class processes, controls and governance and is in compliance with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as applicable privacy guidelines and regulations in the regions in which they operate.

Benevity’s VP International, Matthew Fawcett, will be presenting at the 25 th IAVE World Volunteer Conference in Germany on October 19, 2018.

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 2.5 billion dollars in donations and 15 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 150,000 charities worldwide.

About Haus des Stiftens gGmbH:

Haus des Stiftens gGmbH is a social enterprise that aims to facilitate effective engagement and thus contributes to more public welfare. In return, it offers with approximately 80 partners support for foundations, non-profit organizations and socially engaged companies. Haus des Stiftens currently manages more than 1,400 charitable foundations with assets of around 500 million euros. In partnership with TechSoup, it operates the IT portal Stifter-helfen in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where non-profit organizations receive product donations and discounts from IT companies. In addition, the social enterprise offers a free webinar program as well as asset-pooling mutual funds developed particularly for small and medium-sized charitable foundations. Today's Haus des Stiftens gGmbH was founded in 1995 by the non-profit Brochier Foundation, which remains its sole shareholder.