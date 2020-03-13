Beng Soon Machinery : BOARD MEETING NOTICE

Log in
03/13/2020 | 05:40am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

BENG SOON MACHINERY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1987)

BOARD MEETING NOTICE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Friday, 27 March 2020, for the purposes of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and the publication thereof; (ii) considering the declaration of a final dividend (if any); and (iii) transacting any other business (if any).

By Order of the Board

BENG SOON MACHINERY HOLDINGS LIMITED

TAN CHEE BENG

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's Board of Directors comprises the following members: (a) Mr. Tan Chee Beng (who is also the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company), Mr. Tan Wei Leong and Ms. Tang Ling Ling as Executive Directors; (b) Mr. Cheung Kam Fai as Non-executive Director; and (c) Mr. Wee Chorng Kien, Mr. Leung Kee Wai and Mr. Leung Yau Wan John as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 09:37:15 UTC
