Taipei based institutional asset management company, Benidict
Hoffman has reported on the recent meeting on Wednesday, the US
Federal Reserve maintained an optimistic tone about the state of the US
economy but also downgraded its growth forecast for this year and next
and indicated that it would probably not increase interest rates this
year.
This ends a three year-long rate hike cycle and economists at Benidict
Hoffman say this reflects a slowdown in the US economy which is
feeling the effects of US President Trump’s trade war with China.
While Trump, who has long called for lower interest rates, should be
happy that the Fed has decided to hold interest rates steady, Benidict
Hoffman economists say it is not possible to have a strong US
economy while the Fed sees no reason to increase interest rates.
The Fed downgraded its growth forecast for this year to 2.1 percent,
down from the 2.3 percent it predicted in December last year and
significantly lower than the 3.2 percent growth forecast by the White
House.
In 2020, the Fed expects growth to slow to 1.9 percent with the Fed
reporting weakness in consumer spending and business investment and
mentioning the slowdown in Europe and China’s economic growth.
Employment growth in the US is also showing signs of cooling as it loses
some of last year’s momentum.
The Fed also stated that it intends to slow the decline of its assets in
May and halt them altogether by December after allowing them to fall
over the past two years.
Although Fed Chairman Jerome Powell attempted to offer reassurance
regarding the state of the US economy, markets responded quickly to the
Fed’s policy shift causing the dollar to fall against the yen and the
euro.
Economists at Benidict
Hoffman say it is unlikely that weakening global growth and the
trade war between the US and China will end soon and this could continue
to have a negative impact on US economic growth prospects.
