Benjamin Bochnowski Appointed To The Department Of Financial Institutions Board of Directors

Governor Eric Holcomb has appointed Benjamin Bochnowski to the
Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) Board of Directors. The Board
is a bipartisan board of seven members, all of which are appointed by
Governor Holcomb.
The responsibility of the DFI is to regulate and supervise financial
services providers in a manner that assures the residents of Indiana
adequate and proper financial services. They are responsible for
protecting the interest of depositors, borrowers, shareholders, and
consumers along with promoting safety and soundness in Indiana’s state
chartered financial institutions. Additionally, the DFI advocates and
enforces compliance with applicable state and federal laws.
“I am honored to be appointed to the DFI Board. This is an incredible
opportunity which allows me to represent the Banking Industry both in
Northwest Indiana as well as the broader state of Indiana,” Ben
Bochnowski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples Bank, said.
“At Peoples Bank, our mission is to help our customers and communities
be more successful, and serving on this Board ties directly into that
mission. I gladly accept this appointment on behalf of all of my
colleagues at Peoples Bank, and it wouldn’t be possible without their
hard work every day in the service of our mission. I’d also like to
thank our Board of Directors for their confidence and support in me and
the team as I take on this role,” Bochnowski added.
Bochnowski’s appointment is a 2 year term to fill a vacant spot, with
the opportunity to be reappointed to a 4 year term.
