Benjamin Moore & Co. : Appoints Company Veteran Dan Calkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Benjamin Moore & Co., North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings
brand, today announced that Dan Calkins, currently President and Chief
Operating Officer, has been named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,
effective immediately. Calkins now reports to Berkshire Hathaway Vice
Chairman Greg Abel and succeeds Mike Searles, who retired after five
years at the helm of the company.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005124/en/
Dan Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Moore & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)
Calkins began his career with the company in 1987 as a sales trainee.
Throughout his 32-year tenure with Benjamin Moore & Co., Calkins has
held a series of progressively influential and responsible positions,
bringing significant leadership, sales and industry expertise to his new
post. In recent years, Calkins served as President of Global Sales where
he influenced growth and an ambitious strategy for expanding
distribution through the independent channel.
“Benjamin Moore & Co. has long established itself as an industry leader,
and under Dan Calkins’ guidance, we believe they are primed for an
accelerated trajectory into the future,” said Greg Abel, Berkshire
Hathaway Vice Chairman. “Dan embodies the Benjamin Moore core values and
both his proven track record and strong business acumen give us
incredible confidence for the company’s future success.”
Under Calkins’ leadership, Benjamin Moore & Co. will remain dedicated to
the vision of its founder, Benjamin Moore, in 1883: produce the highest
quality paints and color in the industry, and deliver them through a
nationwide network of knowledgeable, customer-friendly, independent
retail locations. With a commitment to research and development
unrivaled in the architectural coatings industry, Benjamin Moore & Co.
is determined to continue to service its customers including painting
contractors, architects, interior designers, national accounts and
retailers with the best products and services.
About Benjamin Moore & Co.
Benjamin Moore & Co., a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883.
One of North America's leading manufacturers of premium quality
residential, commercial and industrial maintenance coatings, Benjamin
Moore & Co. maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and
sustainable manufacturing practices. The Benjamin Moore premium
portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®,
Regal®
Select, CENTURY®,
Ultra
Spec®, Natura®
and ben®.
The Benjamin Moore & Co. Diversified Brands includes specialty and
architectural paints from Coronado®, Lenmar® and
Insl-x®. Benjamin Moore & Co. coatings are available
primarily from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint
and decorating retailers.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005124/en/