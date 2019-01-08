Log in
Benjamin Moore & Co. : Appoints Company Veteran Dan Calkins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

01/08/2019 | 07:05am EST

Dan Calkins Named CEO after 32-years with the Paint Manufacturer

Benjamin Moore & Co., North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand, today announced that Dan Calkins, currently President and Chief Operating Officer, has been named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Calkins now reports to Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel and succeeds Mike Searles, who retired after five years at the helm of the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005124/en/

Dan Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Moore & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dan Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Moore & Co. (Photo: Business Wire)

Calkins began his career with the company in 1987 as a sales trainee. Throughout his 32-year tenure with Benjamin Moore & Co., Calkins has held a series of progressively influential and responsible positions, bringing significant leadership, sales and industry expertise to his new post. In recent years, Calkins served as President of Global Sales where he influenced growth and an ambitious strategy for expanding distribution through the independent channel.

“Benjamin Moore & Co. has long established itself as an industry leader, and under Dan Calkins’ guidance, we believe they are primed for an accelerated trajectory into the future,” said Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman. “Dan embodies the Benjamin Moore core values and both his proven track record and strong business acumen give us incredible confidence for the company’s future success.”

Under Calkins’ leadership, Benjamin Moore & Co. will remain dedicated to the vision of its founder, Benjamin Moore, in 1883: produce the highest quality paints and color in the industry, and deliver them through a nationwide network of knowledgeable, customer-friendly, independent retail locations. With a commitment to research and development unrivaled in the architectural coatings industry, Benjamin Moore & Co. is determined to continue to service its customers including painting contractors, architects, interior designers, national accounts and retailers with the best products and services.

About Benjamin Moore & Co.

Benjamin Moore & Co., a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883. One of North America's leading manufacturers of premium quality residential, commercial and industrial maintenance coatings, Benjamin Moore & Co. maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The Benjamin Moore premium portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, CENTURY®, Ultra Spec®, Natura® and ben®. The Benjamin Moore & Co. Diversified Brands includes specialty and architectural paints from Coronado®, Lenmar® and Insl-x®. Benjamin Moore & Co. coatings are available primarily from its more than 5,000 locally owned and operated paint and decorating retailers.


© Business Wire 2019
