Benjamin Moore : Eco Spec® WB Silver Leverages Pure Silver in Unique Antimicrobial Formula

Facility Maintenance Portfolio Offers Range of Specialized, Problem-Solving Products for Commercial Facilities

As property and facility managers navigate increased standards of cleanliness in high-traffic areas resulting from the current health crisis, choosing the right products for the job is essential. Benjamin Moore, North America's favorite paint, color and coatings brand, offers a variety of products that meet the unique needs of healthcare, hospitality, education facilities and more to provide targeted solutions for these spaces.

Perfectly suited for commercial environments and healthcare facilities, Eco Spec® WB Silver is a low odor, zero-VOC interior paint that won’t interfere with a facility’s existing cleaning protocols. The easy-to-apply Eco Spec® WB Silver creates a durable, long-lasting coating and extends the life of the paint by controlling deterioration. The fast-drying feature allows for same-day return-to-service, and the anti-microbial properties remain even after wear and repeated washing.

Eco Spec® WB Silver combines the superior performance of Eco Spec® WB with the benefits of pure micronized elemental silver and other EPA-approved antimicrobial agents that fight the growth of mold, mildew and bacterial odors on painted surfaces. Eco Spec® WB Silver was the first paint in the United States to use this form of pure silver in its formulation.

“Property and facility managers are faced with many challenges when it comes to maintaining their sites, from aesthetics and durability to strict environmental guidelines and limited timeframes for returning to service,” said Alfredo Valiente, Product Marketing Manager, Commercial and Professional Brands. “Understanding the heightened need for products that are both functional and responsible, Benjamin Moore remains committed to innovating paint technologies that help make their jobs more efficient and effective while instilling confidence in their paint choices.”

Eco Spec® WB Silver completes a diverse range of problem-solving products under the Benjamin Moore Facility Maintenance Portfolio, including Eco Spec®WB, Ultra Spec® 500 and Corotech® High-Performance brands. Eco Spec® WB Silver and the entire selection of Facility Maintenance products are available exclusively at Benjamin Moore retailers across the US. To locate a retailer near you, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

