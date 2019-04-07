Benjamin Schönfeld New Managing Director of Leaseweb Singapore

Leaseweb,
one of the world's largest hosting brands, has appointed Benjamin
Schönfeld as Managing Director for its Asian operations based in
Singapore. In the new position, he is responsible for Leaseweb's
commitment to one of the fastest growing regions. With this step, the
company wants to further expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
Benjamin Schönfeld explains: "Singapore is an IT hotspot. As a
Singapore-based company, we have a very attractive range of services to
offer to the local economy. This applies to companies with a local focus
as well as companies with worldwide operations."
Leaseweb, a company with roots in Europe, operates 19 data centers
worldwide. In addition to existing locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and
Sydney, Leaseweb is targeting other Asian markets such as China, South
Korea and Japan.
Before moving to Singapore, Benjamin Schönfeld was responsible for the
successful development of Leaseweb in Germany, the economically
strongest country in Europe. He has many years of experience and
extensive expertise in information technology, hosting and cloud
computing. Before joining Leaseweb, he spent several years with the
German Armed Forces in the field of computer networks and IT security.
About Leaseweb:
Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider
serving a worldwide portfolio of 17,500 customers ranging from SMBs to
Enterprises. Services include Public
Cloud, Private
Cloud, Dedicated
Servers, Colocation, Content
Delivery Network, and Cyber
Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and
technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management,
Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites,
Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services
since 1997. The company operates 19 data centers in locations across
Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, all of which are backed by a
superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 5.5 Tbps.
Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are
Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. (“Leaseweb Netherlands”), Leaseweb USA, Inc.
(“Leaseweb USA”), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“Leaseweb Asia”),
Leaseweb CDN B.V. (“Leaseweb CDN”), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH (“Leaseweb
Germany”), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. and Leaseweb UK Ltd.
For more information, please visit www.leaseweb.com or
follow @Leaseweb.
