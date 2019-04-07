Log in
Benjamin Schönfeld New Managing Director of Leaseweb Singapore

04/07/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

Leaseweb, one of the world's largest hosting brands, has appointed Benjamin Schönfeld as Managing Director for its Asian operations based in Singapore. In the new position, he is responsible for Leaseweb's commitment to one of the fastest growing regions. With this step, the company wants to further expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

Benjamin Schönfeld explains: "Singapore is an IT hotspot. As a Singapore-based company, we have a very attractive range of services to offer to the local economy. This applies to companies with a local focus as well as companies with worldwide operations."

Leaseweb, a company with roots in Europe, operates 19 data centers worldwide. In addition to existing locations in Singapore, Hong Kong and Sydney, Leaseweb is targeting other Asian markets such as China, South Korea and Japan.

Before moving to Singapore, Benjamin Schönfeld was responsible for the successful development of Leaseweb in Germany, the economically strongest country in Europe. He has many years of experience and extensive expertise in information technology, hosting and cloud computing. Before joining Leaseweb, he spent several years with the German Armed Forces in the field of computer networks and IT security.

About Leaseweb:

Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 17,500 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public CloudPrivate Cloud, Dedicated ServersColocationContent Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 19 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 5.5 Tbps. Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V. (“Leaseweb Netherlands”), Leaseweb USA, Inc. (“Leaseweb USA”), Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD (“Leaseweb Asia”), Leaseweb CDN B.V. (“Leaseweb CDN”), Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH (“Leaseweb Germany”), Leaseweb Australia Ltd. and Leaseweb UK Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.leaseweb.com or follow @Leaseweb.


© Business Wire 2019
