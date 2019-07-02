Log in
BentallGreenOak : Announces Closing of Merger Forming a Leading Global Real Estate Investment Platform

07/02/2019 | 12:31am EDT

BentallGreenOak announced today the closing of the merger between Bentall Kennedy and GreenOak Real Estate. The combined company is called BentallGreenOak.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005907/en/

With head offices in New York, Toronto, London and Tokyo, and real estate investment professionals in 22 offices worldwide, BentallGreenOak has deep local knowledge and a strong, long-standing investment track record across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia.

Gary Whitelaw (CEO), Sonny Kalsi (President), and John Carrafiell (Senior Managing Partner of BentallGreenOak’s UK and European business) stated, “We are very pleased to have received strong support for the merger from our respective investor clients and our employees in Europe, North America and Asia. As BentallGreenOak, we are committed to continuing to deliver strong investment performance and innovative investment, asset management and real estate operations strategies.”

BentallGreenOak is an affiliate of SLC Management, a global institutional alternatives asset management arm of Sun Life. Through SLC Management, clients and investors have access to a broad platform of solutions across public and private fixed income, as well as real estate equity and debt.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com.

About BentallGreenOak

BentallGreenOak is a leading, global real estate investment management advisor and a globally-recognized provider of real estate services. BentallGreenOak serves the interests of more than 750 institutional clients with approximately $46 billion USD of assets under management (pro forma as of March 31, 2019) and expertise in the asset management of office, retail, industrial and multi-residential property across the globe. BentallGreenOak has offices in 22 cities across nine countries and three continents with deep, local knowledge, experience, and extensive networks in the regions where we invest and manage real estate assets on behalf of our clients. BentallGreenOak is a part of SLC Management which is the institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life.

BentallGreenOak includes BentallGreenOak (Canada) Limited Partnership, BentallGreenOak (U.S.) Limited Partnership and the real estate and commercial mortgage investment groups of certain of their affiliates, all of which comprise a team of real estate professionals spanning multiple legal entities. The assets under management shown above include real estate equity and mortgage investments of the companies within BentallGreenOak.

For more information, please visit www.bentallgreenoak.com.

About SLC Management

SLC Management is an institutional alternatives asset management business of Sun Life, comprised of the SLC Management Fixed Income Business and BentallGreenOak. Additionally, the SLC Management brand includes the investment division and General Account of Sun Life. As of March 31, 2019, SLC Management’s collective operations had assets under management (pro forma for the BentallGreenOak merger) of $159 billion (C$212 billion).


© Business Wire 2019
