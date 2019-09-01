Log in
Bentley Capital : 30 June 2019 Full Year Report

0
09/01/2019 | 09:57pm EDT

FULL YEAR REPORT

ASX Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report

Directors' Report

Auditor's Independence Declaration

Financial Report

Audit Report

30 JUNE 2019

ASX Code: BEL

Bentley Capital Limited

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

REGISTERED OFFICE:

SHARE REGISTRY:

Level 2

Advanced Share Registry Limited

Western Australia - Main Office

New South Wales - Branch Office

23 Ventnor Avenue

110 Stirling Highway

Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Nedlands, Western Australia 6009

Sydney, New South Wales 2000

PO Box 1156, Nedlands

PO Box Q1736

T |(08) 9214 9757

Western Australia 6909

Queen Victoria Building NSW 1230

Local T | 1300 113 258

T | (02) 8096 3502

F | (08) 9214 9701

T | (08) 9389 8033

E | info@bel.com.au

F | (08) 9262 3723

W | www.advancedshare.com.au

W | www.bel.com.au

E | admin@advancedshare.com.au

30 JUNE 2019

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

CONTENTS

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

ASX Appendix 4E

2

BOARD

Preliminary Final Report

Farooq Khan

Executive Chairman

Results for Announcement

William M. Johnson

Executive Director

to the Market

Simon K. Cato

Non-Executive Director

Company Profile

4

COMPANY SECRETARY

Directors' Report

5

Victor P. H. Ho

Remuneration Report

16

REGISTERED AND PRINCIPAL OFFICE

Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue

Auditor's Independence Declaration

24

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone:

(08) 9214 9757

Consolidated Statement of

25

Facsimile:

(08) 9214 9701

Profit or Loss and Other

Email:

info@bel.com.au

Comprehensive Income

Website:

www.bel.com.au

Consolidated Statement of

26

Financial Position

AUDITORS

Rothsay Auditing

Consolidated Statement of

27

Chartered Accountants

Changes in Equity

Level 1, Lincoln House

4 Ventnor Avenue

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

28

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Telephone:

(08) 9486 7094

Notes to Consolidated Financial

29

Website:

www.rothsayresources.com.au

Statements

STOCK EXCHANGE

Directors' Declaration

54

Australian Securities Exchange

Perth, Western Australia

Independent Audit Report

55

Website:

www.asx.com.au

Securities Information

58

ASX CODE

BEL

SHARE REGISTRY

Advanced Share Registry Limited

Main Office

110 Stirling Highway

Nedlands, Western Australia 6009

Local Telephone:

1300 113 258

Telephone:

(08) 9389 8033

Visit www.bel.com.au for:

Facsimile:

(08) 9262 3723

Market Announcements

Email:

admin@advancedshare.com.au

Financial Reports

Investor Web:

www.advancedshare.com.au

  • Corporate Governance

NTA Backing History

Sydney Office

Distribution History

Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street

Forms

Sydney, New South Wales 2000

Email subscription

Telephone:

(02) 8096 3502

FULL YEAR REPORT | 1

30 JUNE 2019

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

Results for Announcement to the Market

Current Reporting Period:

Financial year ended year ended 30 June 2019

Previous Corresponding Period

Financial year ended year ended 30 June 2018

Balance Date:

30 June 2019

Company:

Bentley Capital Limited (BEL or the Company)

Consolidated Entity:

BEL and controlled entities (Bentley)

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

Restated

June 2019

June 2018

%

Up/

CONSOLIDATED

$'000

$'000

Change

Down

Net gain on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

-

412

N/A

-

Net gain on non-current asset held for sale

-

578

N/A

-

Dividends

176

50

249%

Up

Interest

2

7

73%

Down

Other income

118

86

37%

Up

Total revenue

296

1,134

74%

Down

Share of Associate entity's loss

-

(1,365)

N/A

-

Reversal of prior years' share of Associate entity's losses

2,997

-

N/A

-

Net loss on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

(3,112)

-

N/A

-

(upon reclassification from investment in Associate entity)

(348)

N/A

Net loss on other financial assets held at fair value through profit or

-

-

loss

N/A

Net loss on non-current asset held for sale

(420)

-

-

Technology operations

(717)

(961)

25%

Down

Technology operations - amortisation of capitalised expenditure

(339)

(21)

1502%

Up

Salaries, fees and employee benefits

(354)

(359)

1%

Down

Investment expenses

(18)

(21)

12%

Down

Corporate expenses

(55)

(60)

10%

Down

Administration and other expenses

(388)

(348)

11%

Up

Total expenses

(2,754)

(3,135)

12%

Down

Loss before tax

(2,458)

(2,002)

23%

Up

Income tax benefit/(expense)

-

-

-

-

Loss after tax attributable to members

(2,458)

(2,002)

23%

Up

Basic and diluted loss per share (cents)

(3.23)

(2.63)

23%

Up

Pre-tax NTA backing per share (cents)

8.34

11.94

30%

Down

Post-tax NTA backing per share (cents)

8.34

11.94

30%

Down

Pre and Post-Tax NTA backing per share

8.84

11.94

26%

Down

(with dividends paid during the 2018/2019 year added back)

BRIEF EXPLANATION OF RESULTS

AND COMMENTARY ON RESULTS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION

Bentley has generated an overall unrealised gain of $0.202 million on its investment in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) for the financial year - Bentley notes that the investment was reclassified from being an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis) to a financial asset (accounted at fair value) as at 30 June 2019 balance date.

FULL YEAR REPORT | 2

30 JUNE 2019

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

Results for Announcement to the Market

Bentley's net loss for the year was caused by a decline in the value of its investments including Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) and Yowie Group Ltd (ASX:YOW) and the amortisation of capitalised expenditure from prior years.

Please refer to the Directors' Report and financial statements and notes for information on a review of Bentley's operations and the financial position and performance of Bentley for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Restatement of 2018 Comparatives

The comparative information for year ending/balance date as at 30 June 2018 has been restated to reflect the correct presentation of an Associate entity's dividend payment to the Company. The payment to the Company should have been eliminated as dividend income from the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and the carrying value of the investment in the Associate entity in the Statement of Financial Position should have decreased by the same value. There is a change to profit before tax, other comprehensive income and loss per share as a result of these presentational changes. Further information is in Note 1.18 to the financial statements.

DIVIDENDS

Bentley has not declared payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.

During the financial year, Bentley paid a dividend, as follows:

Dividend Rate

Record Date

Payment Date

DRP Issue Price (cents)

DRP Shares Acquired

0.50 cent per share

13 July 2018

20 July 2018

$0.1115

229,840

ASSOCIATE ENTITY

With effect on Balance Date, the Company classified its 20.17% interest (31,700,000 shares) in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) (30 June 2018: 20.05%; 31,700,000 shares) from being an investment in an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis under Accounting Standard AASB 128) to being an investment in a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss (accounted at fair value under AASB 139).

CONTROLLED ENTITIES

beaXchange Limited was incorporated in Malta on 11 October 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tied OÜ was incorporated in Estonia on 13 May 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Pursuant to the ASX Listing Rules, the Company gives notice that its 2019 AGM is expected to be held on or about Thursday, 21 November 2019.

For and on behalf of the Directors,

Victor Ho

Date: 30 August 2019

Company Secretary

Telephone: (08) 9214 9757

Email: cosec@bel.com.au

FULL YEAR REPORT | 3

30 JUNE 2019

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

COMPANY PROFILE

Bentley Capital Limited has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since October 1986 as an investment company (ASX Code: BEL). Bentley's investment objectives are to:

  • Achieve a high real rate of return over the medium term, ideally comprising both revenue and capital growth, whilst operating within acceptable risk parameters set by the Board; and
  • Deliver a regular distribution stream to shareholders.

Bentley's Investment Mandate is outlined on page 60 of its 2018 Annual Report.

As at 30 June 2019, Bentley had net tangible assets (NTA) of $6.35 million at $0.0834 post-tax NTA backing per share, 76,127,918 fully paid ordinary shares on issue and 1,676 shareholders on its share register.

NET ASSET WEIGHTINGS

Restated

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

Net Assets

$'m

%

$'m

%

Australian equities1

6.22

98

8.73

95

Intangible assets2

-

-

0.10

1.1

Provision for income tax

-

-

-

-

Net cash on deposit/other assets/provisions

0.13

2

0.36

3.9

Total Net Assets

6.35

100%

9.19

100%

NTA Backing per share

$0.0834

$0.1194

Adjusted NTA Backing per share

$0.0884

N/A

(with dividends paid during the 2018/2019 year added back)

  1. Includes an investment in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) (CBG Fund).
  2. Capitalised software, Internet and applications development costs.

SUMMARY OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Restated

Security

ASX Code

Industry Sector

30 June 2019

30 June 2018

$'m

%

$'m

%

Strike Resources Limited3

SRK

Metals & Mining

2.36

37.2

2.79

30.4

Keybridge Capital Limited4

KBC

Diversified

2.19

34.4

2.30

25

Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund

-

Diversified

0.74

11.6

1.92

20.9

Other listed securities

Various

Various

0.52

8.2

1.29

14

Other managed funds

-

Diversified

0.41

6.5

0.44

4.8

  1. Non-CurrentAsset Held for Sale carried at fair value (ASX market) less selling costs
  2. Financial asset carried at fair value

RECENT DISTRIBUTION HISTORY

Rate per share

Nature

Record Date

Payment Date

Franking

DRP Issue Price

0.50 cent

Dividend

13

July 2018

20

July 2018

100%

$0.1115

0.50 cent

Dividend

12

January 2018

25

January 2018

100%

$0.1225

0.50 cent

Dividend

17

August 2017

31

August 2017

100%

$0.1172

0.50 cent

Dividend

24

March 2017

31

March 2017

100%

$0.1371

0.50 cent

Dividend

22

September 2016

29

September 2016

100%

$0.1399

0.50 cent

Dividend

11

March 2016

18

March 2016

100%

$0.1322

0.50 cent

Dividend

11

September 2015

25

September 2015

100%

$0.1453

0.55 cent

Dividend

13

March 2015

20

March 2015

100%

$0.1327

0.95 cent

Dividend

12

September 2014

26

September 2014

100%

$0.1486

One cent

Dividend

14 March 2014

21 March 2014

100%

$0.1441

One cent

Return of capital

6 December 2013

12 December 2013

N/A

N/A

One cent

Return of capital

15

April 2013

18

April 2013

N/A

N/A

One cent

Return of capital

26 November 2012

30 November 2012

N/A

N/A

One cent

Return of capital

16

April 2012

19

April 2012

N/A

N/A

5 cents

Return of capital

12

October 2011

14

October 2011

N/A

N/A

2.4 cents

Dividend (Special)

5 September 2011

26

September 2011

100%

$0.2188

FULL YEAR REPORT | 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Bentley Capital Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
