Bentley Capital : 30 June 2019 Full Year Report

Bentley has generated an overall unrealised gain of $0.202 million on its investment in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) for the financial year - Bentley notes that the investment was reclassified from being an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis) to a financial asset (accounted at fair value) as at 30 June 2019 balance date.

Net loss on other financial assets held at fair value through profit or

Net loss on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

Net gain on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss

30 JUNE 2019 BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

Results for Announcement to the Market

Bentley's net loss for the year was caused by a decline in the value of its investments including Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) and Yowie Group Ltd (ASX:YOW) and the amortisation of capitalised expenditure from prior years.

Please refer to the Directors' Report and financial statements and notes for information on a review of Bentley's operations and the financial position and performance of Bentley for the year ended 30 June 2019.

Restatement of 2018 Comparatives

The comparative information for year ending/balance date as at 30 June 2018 has been restated to reflect the correct presentation of an Associate entity's dividend payment to the Company. The payment to the Company should have been eliminated as dividend income from the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and the carrying value of the investment in the Associate entity in the Statement of Financial Position should have decreased by the same value. There is a change to profit before tax, other comprehensive income and loss per share as a result of these presentational changes. Further information is in Note 1.18 to the financial statements.

DIVIDENDS

Bentley has not declared payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.

During the financial year, Bentley paid a dividend, as follows:

Dividend Rate Record Date Payment Date DRP Issue Price (cents) DRP Shares Acquired 0.50 cent per share 13 July 2018 20 July 2018 $0.1115 229,840

ASSOCIATE ENTITY

With effect on Balance Date, the Company classified its 20.17% interest (31,700,000 shares) in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) (30 June 2018: 20.05%; 31,700,000 shares) from being an investment in an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis under Accounting Standard AASB 128) to being an investment in a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss (accounted at fair value under AASB 139).

CONTROLLED ENTITIES

beaXchange Limited was incorporated in Malta on 11 October 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tied OÜ was incorporated in Estonia on 13 May 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

Pursuant to the ASX Listing Rules, the Company gives notice that its 2019 AGM is expected to be held on or about Thursday, 21 November 2019.

For and on behalf of the Directors,