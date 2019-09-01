Bentley Capital : 30 June 2019 Full Year Report

FULL YEAR REPORT
ASX Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report
Directors' Report
Auditor's Independence Declaration
Financial Report
Audit Report
30 JUNE 2019
ASX Code: BEL
Bentley Capital Limited
A.B.N. 87 008 108 218
ASX CODE
|
|
|
|
|
BEL
|
|
|
|
|
SHARE REGISTRY
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Share Registry Limited
|
|
|
|
Main Office
|
|
|
|
|
110 Stirling Highway
|
|
|
|
|
Nedlands, Western Australia 6009
|
|
|
|
Local Telephone:
|
1300 113 258
|
|
|
|
Telephone:
|
(08) 9389 8033
|
Visit www.bel.com.au for:
|
|
Facsimile:
|
(08) 9262 3723
|
∙
|
Market Announcements
|
|
Email:
|
admin@advancedshare.com.au
|
∙
|
Financial Reports
|
|
Investor Web:
|
www.advancedshare.com.au
|
∙
|
NTA Backing History
|
Sydney Office
|
|
∙
|
Distribution History
|
Suite 8H, 325 Pitt Street
|
|
∙
|
Forms
|
Sydney, New South Wales 2000
|
|
∙
|
Email subscription
|
Telephone:
|
(02) 8096 3502
|
|
Current Reporting Period:
|
Financial year ended year ended 30 June 2019
|
Previous Corresponding Period
|
Financial year ended year ended 30 June 2018
|
Balance Date:
|
30 June 2019
|
Company:
|
Bentley Capital Limited (BEL or the Company)
|
Consolidated Entity:
|
BEL and controlled entities (Bentley)
RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET
|
|
|
Restated
|
|
|
|
June 2019
|
June 2018
|
%
|
Up/
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
Change
|
Down
|
Net gain on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss
|
-
|
412
|
N/A
|
-
|
Net gain on non-current asset held for sale
|
-
|
578
|
N/A
|
-
|
Dividends
|
176
|
50
|
249%
|
Up
|
Interest
|
2
|
7
|
73%
|
Down
|
Other income
|
118
|
86
|
37%
|
Up
|
Total revenue
|
296
|
1,134
|
74%
|
Down
|
Share of Associate entity's loss
|
-
|
(1,365)
|
N/A
|
-
|
Reversal of prior years' share of Associate entity's losses
|
2,997
|
-
|
N/A
|
-
|
Net loss on financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss
|
(3,112)
|
-
|
N/A
|
-
|
(upon reclassification from investment in Associate entity)
|
(348)
|
|
N/A
|
|
Net loss on other financial assets held at fair value through profit or
|
-
|
-
|
loss
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
Net loss on non-current asset held for sale
|
(420)
|
-
|
-
|
Technology operations
|
(717)
|
(961)
|
25%
|
Down
|
Technology operations - amortisation of capitalised expenditure
|
(339)
|
(21)
|
1502%
|
Up
|
Salaries, fees and employee benefits
|
(354)
|
(359)
|
1%
|
Down
|
Investment expenses
|
(18)
|
(21)
|
12%
|
Down
|
Corporate expenses
|
(55)
|
(60)
|
10%
|
Down
|
Administration and other expenses
|
(388)
|
(348)
|
11%
|
Up
|
Total expenses
|
(2,754)
|
(3,135)
|
12%
|
Down
|
Loss before tax
|
(2,458)
|
(2,002)
|
23%
|
Up
|
Income tax benefit/(expense)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Loss after tax attributable to members
|
(2,458)
|
(2,002)
|
23%
|
Up
|
Basic and diluted loss per share (cents)
|
(3.23)
|
(2.63)
|
23%
|
Up
|
Pre-tax NTA backing per share (cents)
|
8.34
|
11.94
|
30%
|
Down
|
Post-tax NTA backing per share (cents)
|
8.34
|
11.94
|
30%
|
Down
|
Pre and Post-Tax NTA backing per share
|
8.84
|
11.94
|
26%
|
Down
|
(with dividends paid during the 2018/2019 year added back)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BRIEF EXPLANATION OF RESULTS
AND COMMENTARY ON RESULTS AND OTHER SIGNIFICANT INFORMATION
Bentley has generated an overall unrealised gain of $0.202 million on its investment in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) for the financial year - Bentley notes that the investment was reclassified from being an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis) to a financial asset (accounted at fair value) as at 30 June 2019 balance date.
Bentley's net loss for the year was caused by a decline in the value of its investments including Strike Resources Limited (ASX:SRK) and Yowie Group Ltd (ASX:YOW) and the amortisation of capitalised expenditure from prior years.
Please refer to the Directors' Report and financial statements and notes for information on a review of Bentley's operations and the financial position and performance of Bentley for the year ended 30 June 2019.
Restatement of 2018 Comparatives
The comparative information for year ending/balance date as at 30 June 2018 has been restated to reflect the correct presentation of an Associate entity's dividend payment to the Company. The payment to the Company should have been eliminated as dividend income from the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income and the carrying value of the investment in the Associate entity in the Statement of Financial Position should have decreased by the same value. There is a change to profit before tax, other comprehensive income and loss per share as a result of these presentational changes. Further information is in Note 1.18 to the financial statements.
DIVIDENDS
Bentley has not declared payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019.
During the financial year, Bentley paid a dividend, as follows:
|
Dividend Rate
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
DRP Issue Price (cents)
|
DRP Shares Acquired
|
0.50 cent per share
|
13 July 2018
|
20 July 2018
|
$0.1115
|
229,840
ASSOCIATE ENTITY
With effect on Balance Date, the Company classified its 20.17% interest (31,700,000 shares) in Keybridge Capital Limited (ASX: KBC) (30 June 2018: 20.05%; 31,700,000 shares) from being an investment in an Associate entity (accounted on an equity accounting basis under Accounting Standard AASB 128) to being an investment in a financial asset at fair value through profit or loss (accounted at fair value under AASB 139).
CONTROLLED ENTITIES
beaXchange Limited was incorporated in Malta on 11 October 2018 as a wholly owned subsidiary. Tied OÜ was incorporated in Estonia on 13 May 2019 as a wholly owned subsidiary.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)
Pursuant to the ASX Listing Rules, the Company gives notice that its 2019 AGM is expected to be held on or about Thursday, 21 November 2019.
For and on behalf of the Directors,
|
Victor Ho
|
Date: 30 August 2019
|
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Telephone: (08) 9214 9757
|
Email: cosec@bel.com.au
|
|
|
Bentley Capital Limited has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) since October 1986 as an investment company (ASX Code: BEL). Bentley's investment objectives are to:
-
Achieve a high real rate of return over the medium term, ideally comprising both revenue and capital growth, whilst operating within acceptable risk parameters set by the Board; and
-
Deliver a regular distribution stream to shareholders.
Bentley's Investment Mandate is outlined on page 60 of its 2018 Annual Report.
As at 30 June 2019, Bentley had net tangible assets (NTA) of $6.35 million at $0.0834 post-tax NTA backing per share, 76,127,918 fully paid ordinary shares on issue and 1,676 shareholders on its share register.
NET ASSET WEIGHTINGS
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
|
|
30 June 2019
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
Net Assets
|
$'m
|
%
|
$'m
|
%
|
Australian equities1
|
6.22
|
98
|
8.73
|
95
|
Intangible assets2
|
-
|
-
|
0.10
|
1.1
|
Provision for income tax
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash on deposit/other assets/provisions
|
0.13
|
2
|
0.36
|
3.9
|
Total Net Assets
|
6.35
|
100%
|
9.19
|
100%
|
NTA Backing per share
|
|
$0.0834
|
|
$0.1194
|
Adjusted NTA Backing per share
|
|
$0.0884
|
|
N/A
|
(with dividends paid during the 2018/2019 year added back)
|
|
|
|
-
Includes an investment in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) (CBG Fund).
-
Capitalised software, Internet and applications development costs.
SUMMARY OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restated
|
|
|
Security
|
|
ASX Code
|
Industry Sector
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
|
|
$'m
|
%
|
$'m
|
%
|
|
Strike Resources Limited3
|
|
SRK
|
Metals & Mining
|
2.36
|
37.2
|
2.79
|
30.4
|
|
Keybridge Capital Limited4
|
|
KBC
|
Diversified
|
2.19
|
34.4
|
2.30
|
25
|
|
Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund
|
-
|
Diversified
|
0.74
|
11.6
|
1.92
|
20.9
|
|
Other listed securities
|
|
Various
|
Various
|
0.52
|
8.2
|
1.29
|
14
|
|
Other managed funds
|
-
|
Diversified
|
0.41
|
6.5
|
0.44
|
4.8
-
Non-CurrentAsset Held for Sale carried at fair value (ASX market) less selling costs
-
Financial asset carried at fair value
RECENT DISTRIBUTION HISTORY
|
Rate per share
|
Nature
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Franking
|
DRP Issue Price
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
13
|
July 2018
|
20
|
July 2018
|
100%
|
$0.1115
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
12
|
January 2018
|
25
|
January 2018
|
100%
|
$0.1225
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
17
|
August 2017
|
31
|
August 2017
|
100%
|
$0.1172
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
24
|
March 2017
|
31
|
March 2017
|
100%
|
$0.1371
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
22
|
September 2016
|
29
|
September 2016
|
100%
|
$0.1399
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
11
|
March 2016
|
18
|
March 2016
|
100%
|
$0.1322
|
0.50 cent
|
Dividend
|
11
|
September 2015
|
25
|
September 2015
|
100%
|
$0.1453
|
0.55 cent
|
Dividend
|
13
|
March 2015
|
20
|
March 2015
|
100%
|
$0.1327
|
0.95 cent
|
Dividend
|
12
|
September 2014
|
26
|
September 2014
|
100%
|
$0.1486
|
One cent
|
Dividend
|
14 March 2014
|
21 March 2014
|
100%
|
$0.1441
|
One cent
|
Return of capital
|
6 December 2013
|
12 December 2013
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
One cent
|
Return of capital
|
15
|
April 2013
|
18
|
April 2013
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
One cent
|
Return of capital
|
26 November 2012
|
30 November 2012
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
One cent
|
Return of capital
|
16
|
April 2012
|
19
|
April 2012
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
5 cents
|
Return of capital
|
12
|
October 2011
|
14
|
October 2011
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
2.4 cents
|
Dividend (Special)
|
5 September 2011
|
26
|
September 2011
|
100%
|
$0.2188
