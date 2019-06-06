Bentley Capital : Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice - F Khan

|
BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED
Appendix 3Y
ABN 87 008 108 218
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED (ASX:BEL)
ABN
87 008 108 218
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
FAROOQ KHAN
Date of last notice
22 March 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Farooq Khan is a Trustee of the KDC Superannuation
(including registered holder)
Fund (in which he is a member/beneficiary)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change
31 May 2019
No. of securities held prior to
11,717,586 (held by Farooq Khan)
change
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares (ASX:BEL)
Number acquired
3,000,000 (by Farooq Khan and Rosanna De Campo as
Trustees of the KDC Superannuation Fund - on
account of Farooq Khan as member/beneficiary)
Number disposed
3,000,000 (by Farooq Khan)
Value/Consideration
$240,000
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after
11,717,586 held as follows:
change
(a) 8,717,586 held by Farooq Khan;
(b) 3,000,000 held by Farooq Khan and Rosanna De
Campo as Trustees of the KDC Superannuation
Fund - on account of Farooq Khan as
member/beneficiary
Nature of change
Registration of off-market transfer, as follows:
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
(i) 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares transferred
exercise of options, issue of securities under
from Farooq Khan to Farooq Khan and Rosanna
dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
De Campo as Trustees of the KDC
Superannuation Fund - on account of Farooq
Khan as member/beneficiary
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to
N/A
change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No
above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?
