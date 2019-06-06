Log in
Bentley Capital : Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice - F Khan

0
06/06/2019 | 03:38am EDT

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Appendix 3Y

ABN 87 008 108 218

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED (ASX:BEL)

ABN

87 008 108 218

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

FAROOQ KHAN

Date of last notice

22 March 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Farooq Khan is a Trustee of the KDC Superannuation

(including registered holder)

Fund (in which he is a member/beneficiary)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

31 May 2019

No. of securities held prior to

11,717,586 (held by Farooq Khan)

change

Class

Ordinary fully paid shares (ASX:BEL)

Number acquired

3,000,000 (by Farooq Khan and Rosanna De Campo as

Trustees of the KDC Superannuation Fund - on

account of Farooq Khan as member/beneficiary)

Number disposed

3,000,000 (by Farooq Khan)

Value/Consideration

$240,000

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after

11,717,586 held as follows:

change

(a) 8,717,586 held by Farooq Khan;

(b) 3,000,000 held by Farooq Khan and Rosanna De

Campo as Trustees of the KDC Superannuation

Fund - on account of Farooq Khan as

member/beneficiary

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

BEL ASX Change of Director's Interest Notice - F Khan (005)

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Appendix 3Y

ABN 87 008 108 218

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Registration of off-market transfer, as follows:

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

(i) 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares transferred

exercise of options, issue of securities under

from Farooq Khan to Farooq Khan and Rosanna

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

De Campo as Trustees of the KDC

Superannuation Fund - on account of Farooq

Khan as member/beneficiary

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to

N/A

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the N/A trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was N/A this provided?

FAROOQ KHAN

6 June 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

BEL ASX Change of Director's Interest Notice - F Khan (005)

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Bentley Capital Limited published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 07:37:00 UTC
