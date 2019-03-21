Bentley Capital : CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2019

Thursday, 21 March 2019
ASX Code: BEL
MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT
CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2019
As at 28 February 2019, Bentley had ~$1.43 million (19.99% of its net assets) invested in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) (CBG Fund) (31 January 2019: ~$1.35 million (18.52%)).
About the CBG Fund
The monthly performance of the CBG Fund for February 2019 was +6.1% (31 January 2019: +6.1% compared with its benchmark performance (S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index) of +6.0% (31 January 2019: +3.9%).
The CBG Fund is a wholesale fund not open to retail investors. The objective of the fund is to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index over the medium term. The Investment Manager is 'style neutral' and invests in growth stocks, value stocks, stocks with maintainable dividend yields and special situations.
CBG Fund details as at 28 February 2019:
• The equity weighting was 81.4% (31 January 2019: 77.05%)
• 79.29% of the equity portfolio is invested in companies contained within the S&P/ASX 200 Index (31 January 2019: 78.62%) with the balance of 20.71% invested in companies outside of the S&P/ASX 200 Index (31 January 2019: 21.38%); and
• The equity portfolio contained 31 holdings (31 January 2019: 33 holdings).
Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) - Performance
SinceCBG Fund Returns To: 28 February 2019
1mth (%)
3mths (%)
6mths (%)
1yr (%)
2yrs (% p.a.)
3yrs (% p.a.)
Inception (% p.a.)CBG Fund
ASX / S&P 200 Accumulation Index
6.1% 6.0%
7.1% 9.9%
-7.7% -0.3%
4.0% 7.1%
8.9% 8.6%
7.8% 9.0%
12.9% 8.2%
Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund Top 20 Holdings and Sector Weights
Top 20 Holdings
Fund Weight
Sector weights
Fund Weight
ASX
CodeAsset Name
28 Feb
31 Jan
Sector
28 Feb
31 Jan
CSL
CSL LIMITED
6.9%
7.4%
Consumer Discretionary
20.1%
11.8%
BHP
BHP GROUP LIMITED
5.6%
6.7%
Cash/Hybrids/Fixed Interest
18.9%
22.9%
AMC
AMCOR LIMITED
4.2%
3.5%
Materials
17.2%
17.8%
WEB
WEBJET LIMITED
4.2%
4.0%
Financials
16.0%
11.8%
WES
WESFARMERS LIMITED
4.1%
-
Information Technology
11.2%
15.7%
JIN
JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
3.7%
3.8%
Health Care
6.9%
7.5%
APT
AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LIMITED
3.6%
4.0%
Industrials
6.7%
9.2%
NAB
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
3.4%
1.7%
Consumer Staples
2.9%
-
ORA
ORORA LIMITED
3.4%
2.5%
Energy
-
3.1%
WBC
WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION
3.3%
-
Telecommunication Services
-
0.2%
CCP
CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED
3.3%
3.6%
GUD
G.U.D HOLDINGS LIMITED
3.0%
-
TWE
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED
2.9%
-
RIO
RIO TINTO LIMITED
2.7%
3.4%
LOV
LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
2.6%
2.1%
BVS
BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED
2.6%
4.0%
SEK
SEEK LIMITED
2.4%
2.7%
HUB
HUB24 LTD
2.3%
3.1%
HSN
HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
1.9%
1.1%
MFG
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
1.8%
1.3%
Notes:
1.
2.
The 'About the CBG Fund' section is based on information provided byCBG Asset Management Limited.
Units invested in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) are valued at the audited unit price published by the investment manager, Clime Asset Management Ltd, as at month end - the unit price reflects the net asset backing of the fund; there is no buy/sell spread price; there is no recognition of realisation costs as there are no exit fees charged on redemption of units.
2