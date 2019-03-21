Bentley Capital : CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2019

Thursday, 21 March 2019

ASX Code: BEL

MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT

CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2019

As at 28 February 2019, Bentley had ~$1.43 million (19.99% of its net assets) invested in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) (CBG Fund) (31 January 2019: ~$1.35 million (18.52%)).

About the CBG Fund

The monthly performance of the CBG Fund for February 2019 was +6.1% (31 January 2019: +6.1% compared with its benchmark performance (S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index) of +6.0% (31 January 2019: +3.9%).

The CBG Fund is a wholesale fund not open to retail investors. The objective of the fund is to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index over the medium term. The Investment Manager is 'style neutral' and invests in growth stocks, value stocks, stocks with maintainable dividend yields and special situations.

CBG Fund details as at 28 February 2019:

• The equity weighting was 81.4% (31 January 2019: 77.05%)

• 79.29% of the equity portfolio is invested in companies contained within the S&P/ASX 200 Index (31 January 2019: 78.62%) with the balance of 20.71% invested in companies outside of the S&P/ASX 200 Index (31 January 2019: 21.38%); and

• The equity portfolio contained 31 holdings (31 January 2019: 33 holdings).

Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) - Performance

SinceCBG Fund Returns To: 28 February 2019 1mth (%) 3mths (%) 6mths (%) 1yr (%) 2yrs (% p.a.) 3yrs (% p.a.)

Inception (% p.a.)CBG Fund

ASX / S&P 200 Accumulation Index

6.1% 6.0%

7.1% 9.9%

-7.7% -0.3%

4.0% 7.1%

8.9% 8.6%

7.8% 9.0%

12.9% 8.2%

ASX : BEL

www.bel.com.au

BENTLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

A.B.N. 87 008 108 218

Level 2, 23 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

T | (08) 9214 9757

F | (08) 9214 9701

E |info@bel.com.au

20190321 BEL ASX CBG Fund Details as at 28 February 2019

Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund Top 20 Holdings and Sector Weights

Top 20 Holdings Fund Weight Sector weights Fund Weight ASX CodeAsset Name 28 Feb 31 Jan Sector 28 Feb 31 Jan

CSL CSL LIMITED 6.9% 7.4% Consumer Discretionary 20.1% 11.8% BHP BHP GROUP LIMITED 5.6% 6.7% Cash/Hybrids/Fixed Interest 18.9% 22.9% AMC AMCOR LIMITED 4.2% 3.5% Materials 17.2% 17.8% WEB WEBJET LIMITED 4.2% 4.0% Financials 16.0% 11.8% WES WESFARMERS LIMITED 4.1% - Information Technology 11.2% 15.7% JIN JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 3.7% 3.8% Health Care 6.9% 7.5% APT AFTERPAY TOUCH GROUP LIMITED 3.6% 4.0% Industrials 6.7% 9.2% NAB NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 3.4% 1.7% Consumer Staples 2.9% - ORA ORORA LIMITED 3.4% 2.5% Energy - 3.1% WBC WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 3.3% - Telecommunication Services - 0.2% CCP CREDIT CORP GROUP LIMITED 3.3% 3.6% GUD G.U.D HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.0% - TWE TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 2.9% - RIO RIO TINTO LIMITED 2.7% 3.4% LOV LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.6% 2.1% BVS BRAVURA SOLUTIONS LIMITED 2.6% 4.0% SEK SEEK LIMITED 2.4% 2.7% HUB HUB24 LTD 2.3% 3.1% HSN HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 1.9% 1.1% MFG MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP 1.8% 1.3% Notes: 1. 2. The 'About the CBG Fund' section is based on information provided byCBG Asset Management Limited.

Units invested in the Clime CBG Australian Equities Fund (Wholesale) are valued at the audited unit price published by the investment manager, Clime Asset Management Ltd, as at month end - the unit price reflects the net asset backing of the fund; there is no buy/sell spread price; there is no recognition of realisation costs as there are no exit fees charged on redemption of units.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Farooq Khan Victor Ho Chairman Company Secretary T | (08) 9214 9757 T | (08) 9214 9757 E |info@bel.com.au E |cosec@bel.com.au

2