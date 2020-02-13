Log in
Bentley Confidentially Submits Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for Proposed Public Listing of its Class B Common Stock

02/13/2020 | 04:43pm EST

Bentley Systems, Incorporated today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed public listing of its Class B common stock. The public listing is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.


