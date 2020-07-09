Bentley Systems :' Acceleration Fund Announces the Launch of Virtuosity, a Bentley Company

New Global Reseller’s Virtuoso Subscriptions Uniquely Combine Bentley’s Infrastructure Applications with Expert Services

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twins services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, today announced that its Acceleration Fund has invested in launching Virtuosity, a Bentley company. Virtuosity exclusively offers Virtuoso Subscriptions that bundle — with a Bentley infrastructure modeling, simulation, or construction application — the virtually delivered services of Virtuosity’s experts to accelerate and advance the success of an infrastructure practitioner.

Virtuoso Subscriptions are now available, at virtuosity.com, for Bentley applications including MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenFlows, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, AutoPIPE, ContextCapture, LEGION, MOSES, PLAXIS, RAM, SACS, SoilVision, STAAD, and SYNCHRO, and Bentley’s iTwin Design Review cloud service. Virtuosity’s expert services, accessible through Virtuoso Subscription “keys,” include a range of training and one-to-one mentoring activities, and on-demand learning and content, increasingly integrated during actual application usage.

Allan Murphy, Virtuosity CEO, said, “The world’s infrastructure professionals have all gained a new appreciation for what can be achieved through online collaboration. We think this is the perfect time to inaugurate our commercial innovation: a virtuoso subscription that enhances the functionality of a software application through intrinsic assistance from subject matter experts. We’re marshalling and virtualizing our domain expertise to help every infrastructure practitioner perform with the confidence of a virtuoso!”

Werner Felber, Managing Partner, Boley Geotechnick GmbH, Beratende Ingenieure, said, “With Virtuoso Subscriptions, professionals across our international teams can support projects more effectively. Virtuosity’s experts will help keep us current in going digital by constantly leveraging what’s new in Bentley’s applications to ensure our competitiveness in the market and the best results for our customers.”

Virtuosity is the exclusive global provider of Virtuoso Subscriptions for Bentley Systems’ infrastructure modeling, simulation, and construction applications. Every Virtuoso Subscription—procured through the ecommerce site virtuosity.com—uniquely bundles, with a Bentley software application, virtually delivered services of Virtuosity’s experts to accelerate and advance the success of an infrastructure practitioner.

Bentley Systems’ Acceleration Fund was founded in 2020 to invest in new and incremental participants in open ecosystems to advance infrastructure digital twins. The Bentley Systems Acceleration Fund is chartered to accelerate the creation and curation of digital twins, and to foster technologies and innovations so enabled, by nurturing new ventures, making minority investments, and acquiring and expanding digital integrators. Investments to date include Digital Water Works, Digital Construction Works, Virtuosity, and The Cohesive Companies. Chief Acceleration Officer Santanu Das welcomes queries from potential ecosystem participants at www.bentleyaccelerationfund.com.

Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley’s MicroStation-based engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $700 million in 172 countries. From inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five founding Bentley brothers. www.bentley.com

