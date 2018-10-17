Bentley Systems Releases Open-Source Library: iModel.js

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the leading global provider of
comprehensive software solutions for advancing the design, construction,
and operations of infrastructure, today announced the initial release of
its iModel.js library, an open-source initiative to improve the
accessibility, for both visualization and analytical visibility, of
infrastructure digital twins. iModel.js can be used by developers
and IT professionals to quickly and easily create immersive applications
that connect their infrastructure digital twins with the rest of their
digital world. iModel.js is the cornerstone of Bentley’s
just-announced iTwin™ Services that combine iModelHub, reality
modeling, and web-enabling software technologies within a Connected Data
Environment (CDE) for infrastructure engineering.
Bentley’s iModels have become a de facto standard for visibility into
digital engineering models. iModelHub manages an iModel as a distributed
database with an intrinsic ledger of changes—enabling alignment,
accountability, and accessibility of its digital components—to form the
backbone of an infrastructure digital twin.
The iModel.js library is a comprehensive collection of JavaScript
packages that build on the most open, popular, and flexible standards
for modern cloud and web development. It is written in TypeScript, and
leverages open technologies including SQLite, Node.js, NPM, WebGL,
Electron, Docker, Kubernetes, and of course HTML5 and CSS. The same
codebase can produce cloud services and web, mobile, and desktop
applications. The source code is hosted on GitHub and is distributed
under the MIT license.
With iModel.js, it is simple to create a web-based experience
that shows interactive “nD” views (1D, 2D, 3D, 4D, etc.) of iModels that
are assembled and synchronized from BIM files and other digital
engineering models, and from data created directly with iModel.js.
Those same views can also include digital (reality) context, real-time
sensor data, and other data from enterprise sources and analytics. Since
the iModel is synchronized by iModelHub, it always reflects the most
recent updates from all project participants, who are thus able to
visualize and analyze changes between points in time or between
versions. Importantly, only users and applications authorized by the
iModel owner, through iModelHub, are granted access through iModel.js.
Johan Palm, program manager – Digital Project Delivery at Hatch, said, “iModel.js
gives Hatch the ability to implement a stakeholder engagement technology
that extends the iModelHub visionary technology. We can expose complex
project information to a level that is accessible, consumable, and
extendable via the cloud and in context to the 3D model. Most
importantly we can do so in a manner that embraces change as the project
progresses. iModel.js aligns with Hatch’s internal development
strategies as it is built on modern, highly portable web technology.
Bentley is a key software technology partner on Hatch projects globally
where our main objective is to provide a positive impact to our client’s
assets and operations.”
Cai Chengguo, chair and general manager, Shenzhen Expressway Consulting
Group, said, “The digital twin powered by iModelHub is efficiently
improving project management, substantially reducing the waste of
resources caused by site problems and will achieve digital handover
after completion of the project for visual operations and maintenance.”
Keith Bentley, Bentley Systems’ founder and CTO, said, “We firmly
believe that iModel.js, and of course the foundation upon which
it is built, is the most open, productive, intuitive, and powerful
development environment for capital projects and infrastructure assets,
ever. We’re excited to work with user organizations, strategic partners,
and third-party developers to build an open ecosystem around iModels to
tap the vast potential of infrastructure digital twins. With iModel.js,
the well-refined techniques of mainstream cloud and web development can
leverage the physical and virtual reality in digital twins with
near-zero impedance. By open-sourcing the libraries we use to create our iTwin™
cloud services, we expect to foster a substantial and vibrant ecosystem
of innovation.”
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems is the leading global
provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial
professionals, constructors, and owner-operators for the design,
construction, and operations of infrastructure. Bentley’s MicroStation-based
engineering and BIM applications, and its digital twin cloud services,
advance the project delivery (ProjectWise) and the asset
performance (AssetWise) of transportation and other public works,
utilities, industrial and resources plants, and commercial and
institutional facilities.
Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues, generates annual
revenues of $700 million in 170 countries, and has invested more than $1
billion in research, development, and acquisitions since 2012. From
inception in 1984, the company has remained majority-owned by its five
founding Bentley brothers. Bentley shares transact by invitation on the
NASDAQ Private Market; strategic partner Siemens AG has accumulated a
non-voting minority stake
www.bentley.com
