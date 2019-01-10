Bento for Business : Named a Best Company to Work For in Chicago

Bento for Business, the financial technology platform modernizing the
way businesses manage their working capital, has been recognized with
the 2019
Best Places to Work awards from Built In Chicago. Bento ranked No. 6
overall, in addition to No. 2 in the Best
Small Companies category and No. 2 in the Best
Paying Companies category.
Built In Chicago’s award program honors 100 Chicago-area businesses that
provide employees with the world-class financial and non-financial
support they need to thrive. The Best Places to Work lists rate
companies based on their employer benefits and employee submitted
compensation data. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in
each of these categories.
Bento offers a modular and flexible financial operating platform for
small and medium-sized businesses. Bento's industry-leading corporate
cards give businesses unprecedented control and visibility over
workforce expenses without creating overhead. Bento Virtual Cards, open
APIs, and White Label capabilities extend these control and management
benefits to automate payments well beyond employee expenses.
Built In Chicago gave Bento high marks for its total compensation plan,
which includes equity participation, and its responsibility-based
culture allowing for flexible working hours and unlimited all-year-round
paid vacation days. Bento also offers progressive health benefits,
access to a free gym, and gives all employees a prepaid payment account
with a daily lunch budget for meals at any restaurant.
“This award is special because it came from the people who know us
best—our employees. We work hard every day to make our small business
customers’ lives easier, and it’s just as important that we create a
work culture for our company that makes our own employees happy and
successful,” says Bento for Business founder and CEO Farhan Ahmad. “We
are committed to rewarding our employees for their individual
accomplishments while recognizing our collective potential to make a
huge impact as a leading national fintech startup.”
Bento’s mission is to democratize access for small and mid-size
businesses to the financial management and business banking solutions
that large banks currently reserve for their enterprise clients. For
Bento’s efforts, the company has been recognized as one of Chicago’s
“50 on Fire” technology companies. Additionally, CB Insights named
Bento a small business fintech trend to watch in its inaugural U.S.
Small Business FinTech Report. Bento has raised a total of $18.5
million in venture capital from leading investors and is actively hiring
for roles in engineering, operations, sales and marketing, and more.
About Bento for Business
Bento for Business is dedicated to modernizing the way small and
mid-size businesses manage and unlock value from their working capital.
Bento is the partner of choice for businesses that want a modular
financial operating platform for their cash flow and financial
management needs. Bento’s strategic partners also expand to the banks,
payment networks and processors that want to provide digital treasury
management and business banking suite options for their customers.
Co-located in Chicago and San Francisco, Bento is an award-winning SMB
fintech solution led by veteran financial service executives and backed
by leading financial technology investors. For additional information,
visit Bento
for Business, Twitter
and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005585/en/