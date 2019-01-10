Bento for Business : Named a Best Company to Work For in Chicago

Built In Chicago recognizes award-winning fintech startup for its workplace and culture

Bento for Business, the financial technology platform modernizing the way businesses manage their working capital, has been recognized with the 2019 Best Places to Work awards from Built In Chicago. Bento ranked No. 6 overall, in addition to No. 2 in the Best Small Companies category and No. 2 in the Best Paying Companies category.

Built In Chicago’s award program honors 100 Chicago-area businesses that provide employees with the world-class financial and non-financial support they need to thrive. The Best Places to Work lists rate companies based on their employer benefits and employee submitted compensation data. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Bento offers a modular and flexible financial operating platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Bento's industry-leading corporate cards give businesses unprecedented control and visibility over workforce expenses without creating overhead. Bento Virtual Cards, open APIs, and White Label capabilities extend these control and management benefits to automate payments well beyond employee expenses.

Built In Chicago gave Bento high marks for its total compensation plan, which includes equity participation, and its responsibility-based culture allowing for flexible working hours and unlimited all-year-round paid vacation days. Bento also offers progressive health benefits, access to a free gym, and gives all employees a prepaid payment account with a daily lunch budget for meals at any restaurant.

“This award is special because it came from the people who know us best—our employees. We work hard every day to make our small business customers’ lives easier, and it’s just as important that we create a work culture for our company that makes our own employees happy and successful,” says Bento for Business founder and CEO Farhan Ahmad. “We are committed to rewarding our employees for their individual accomplishments while recognizing our collective potential to make a huge impact as a leading national fintech startup.”

Bento’s mission is to democratize access for small and mid-size businesses to the financial management and business banking solutions that large banks currently reserve for their enterprise clients. For Bento’s efforts, the company has been recognized as one of Chicago’s “50 on Fire” technology companies. Additionally, CB Insights named Bento a small business fintech trend to watch in its inaugural U.S. Small Business FinTech Report. Bento has raised a total of $18.5 million in venture capital from leading investors and is actively hiring for roles in engineering, operations, sales and marketing, and more.

About Bento for Business

Bento for Business is dedicated to modernizing the way small and mid-size businesses manage and unlock value from their working capital. Bento is the partner of choice for businesses that want a modular financial operating platform for their cash flow and financial management needs. Bento’s strategic partners also expand to the banks, payment networks and processors that want to provide digital treasury management and business banking suite options for their customers. Co-located in Chicago and San Francisco, Bento is an award-winning SMB fintech solution led by veteran financial service executives and backed by leading financial technology investors. For additional information, visit Bento for Business, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005585/en/