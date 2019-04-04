Bento for Business : and Visa to Help Optimize Cash Flow for Small and Midsize Businesses

Bento for Business, a leading provider of B2B payment solutions, today
announced a new payment solution with Visa to transform how small and
mid-size businesses (SMBs) manage and optimize their most critical
asset, cash.
Bento for Business’s financial operating platform brings more complete
financial controls to SMBs for their expenses, payments and purchasing,
cashless workflows, working capital, banking, and more. Visa Business
debit cards will now be integrated into the platform to instantly give
millions of Visa SMBs access to Bento for Business’s modular financial
solutions for their distinct working capital challenges, such as
budgeting, expense and spend management, and bookkeeping.
As a market leader in payments in the U.S. SMB segment, Visa provides a
full suite of payment services designed to help SMBs pay and get paid,
including Visa Business cards, business reporting and payment controls.
“The SMB segment is a priority for Visa and we continue to be an
advocate for the 30 million SMBs in the United States,” said David
Simon, Global Head of Small and Medium Enterprises, Visa. “The Bento
solution will evolve how Visa Business cardholders and merchants manage
expenses and gain insights into their cash flow and financial management
activities.”
Farhan Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer, Bento for Business, said, “We are
confident that working with Visa will strengthen and accelerate our
mission to bring a complete financial operating platform to the
underserved SMB market and help these businesses to unlock the fullest
potential of their working capital."
“2018 was a year of unparalleled growth and exceptional innovation for
Bento for Business. We rolled out new offerings tailored to the needs of
SMB leaders including multi-level administration, virtual card
management, and open APIs for seamless integration and development with
our partners,” Ahmad added. “In 2019 and beyond, we will continue to
expand our financial controls and cashless workflows for SMBs with a
vision to deliver an all-in-one working capital management solution.”
Visa customers using the Bento for Business platform will immediately
benefit from complete control over expenses prior to purchase, real-time
insights over their cash flow, secure physical and virtual cards, 24/7
support, and access to savings on travel, fuel and other services based
on their purchases. To learn more about the Bento solution with Visa,
please visit https://www.bentoforbusiness.com/visa.
About Bento for Business
Bento is reinventing B2B payments for a digital world. Our mission is to
provide businesses with a powerful financial operating platform so they
can further their vision, empower their employees and create value for
their customers.
Bento’s financial operating platform allows businesses to issue payment
credentials to people and systems without introducing risk. Bento
virtual and corporate cards and industry-leading management tools give
companies unprecedented control and visibility over company expenses,
eliminating fraud and administrative overhead. Virtual Cards, open APIs,
and White Label partnerships extend these control and management
benefits to automate payments well beyond employee expenses.
Based in Chicago and San Francisco, Bento is an award-winning SMB
fintech solution led by veteran financial service executives and backed
by leading financial technology investors. For additional information,
visit Bento
for Business, Twitter
and LinkedIn.
