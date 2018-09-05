BerGenBio to Present Interim Phase 2 Clinical Data With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at WCLC

BERGEN, Norway, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BerGenBio ASA (OSE:BGBIO) announces that the company and its collaborators will present interim clinical data from its Phase II clinical development programme with bemcentinib (BGB324), a first-in-class highly selective oral AXL inhibitor, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in Toronto (23 – 26 September 2018).

Full abstracts are available online at https://wclc2018.iaslc.org from 5 PM (Eastern Time) on 5 September 2018 and details of the presentations are below. The posters presented at WCLC will be made available at www.bergenbio.com in the Investors / Presentations section following the sessions.

Poster presentations at WCLC:

Tuesday 25 September, 4:45 - 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Ph II Study of Oral Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib (BGB324) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced NSCLC (BerGenBio study reference: BGBC008)

James Lorens , PhD et al

, PhD Session: P2.04 - Immunooncology

Abstract code: P2.04-27

Ph I/II Study of Oral Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib (BGB324) in Combination with Erlotinib in pts with EGFRm NSCLC (BerGenBio study reference: BGBC004)

Lauren Averett Byers , MD et al

, MD Session: P2.13 – Targeted Therapy

Abstract code: P2.13-10

A Ph I/II Study of Oral Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib (BGB324) with Docetaxel in pts with Previously Treated NSCLC (BerGenBio study reference: BGBIL005)

David Gerber , MD et al

, MD Session: P2.01 - Advanced NSCLC

Abstract code: P2.01-37

A Phase II Study of Oral Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib (BGB324) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in pts with Malignant Mesothelioma (trial not active yet)

Dean Fennell , PhD et al

, PhD Session: P2.06 - Mesothelioma

Abstract code: P2.06-09 – MiST3

About WCLC

19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2018) is the leading meeting on Thoracic Oncology. It is organised by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer and will gather more than 7,000 international delegates. WCLC 2018 will take place in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Ontario Canada, 23 – 26 September 2018.

About the BGBC008 trial

The BGBC008 trial is a Phase II multi-centre open-label study of bemcentinib in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in previously treated, immunotherapy naïve, patients with advanced adenocarcinoma of the lung, the most common form of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The objective of the trial is to determine the anti-tumour activity of this novel drug combination and responses will be correlated with biomarker status (including AXL kinase and PD-L1 expression).

As of September 2018, the first stage of the trial has been fully recruited, and the first efficacy endpoint was met. Responders to the combination treatment included patients negative for PD-L1 for whom KEYTRUDA monotherapy is not effective.

For more information please access trial NCT03184571 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About the BGBC004 trial

The BGBC004 trial is a phase I/II multi-centre open-label study of bemcentinib in combination with TARCEVA (erlotinib) in patients with EGFR mutation driven (EGFRm) Stage IIIb or Stage IV NSCLC. The trial is designed to evaluate reversal of resistance to EGFR targeted therapy in later line patients who are negative for the T790M resistance mutation (arm B) as well as prevention of resistance to TARCEVA in patients receiving the EGFR inhibitor first line (arm C).

The first efficacy endpoint was met in Arm B and encouraging preliminary data has been presented for Arm C. The dose-finding part of the trial, arm A, is completed and was presented at WCLC 2017.

For more information please access trial NCT02424617 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About the BGBIL005 trial

The BGBIL005 trial is an investigator-led phase I/II study of bemcentinib in combination with docetaxel chemotherapy in previously treated, relapsed / resistant NSCLC patients. Patient recruitment into the study is progressing and encouraging clinical responses have been reported following the combination treatment.

For more information please access trial NCT02922777 at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About the MiST3 trial

The MiST3 trial is an investigator-led phase II study of bemcentinib in combination with KEYTRUDA in patients with relapsed mesothelioma. The trial, which is not active as of September 2018, is sponsored by the University of Leicester (Leicester, UK), and funded by the British Lung Foundation with support from Merck Sharp and Dohme Limited and BerGenBio. Up to 25 patients are planned to be enrolled at 3 clinical research sites in the UK.

For more information please access trial NCT03654833 at www.clinicaltrials.gov

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative drugs targeting AXL as a potential cornerstone of therapy for advanced and aggressive cancers.

The company's proprietary lead candidate, bemcentinib, is a potentially first-in-class selective AXL inhibitor in a broad phase II clinical development programme. Ongoing clinical trials are investigating bemcentinib in multiple solid and haematological tumours, in combination with current and emerging therapies (including immunotherapies, targeted therapies and chemotherapy), and as a single agent.

In parallel, BerGenBio is developing a companion diagnostics test to identify patient populations most likely to benefit from bemcentinib; this is expected to facilitate more efficient registration trials and support a precision medicine-based commercialisation strategy.

BerGenBio is based in Bergen, Norway with a subsidiary in Oxford, UK. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: BGBIO). www.bergenbio.com

About AXL

AXL kinase is a cell membrane receptor and an essential mediator of the biological mechanisms that drive aggressive and life-threatening diseases. In cancer, AXL drives tumour survival, treatment resistance and spread, as well as suppressing the body's immune response to tumours. AXL expression has been established as a negative prognostic factor in many cancers. AXL inhibitors, therefore, have potential value at the centre of cancer combination therapy, addressing significant unmet medical needs and multiple high-value market opportunities.

Contacts

Richard Godfrey

CEO, BerGenBio ASA

+47-917-86-304

Rune Skeie

CFO, BerGenBio ASA

rune.skeie@bergenbio.com

+47-917-86-513

International Media Relations

David Dible, Mark Swallow, Marine Perrier, Citigate Dewe Rogerson

bergenbio@citigatedewerogerson.com

+44-207-638-9571

Media Relations in Norway

Jan Petter Stiff

Crux Advisers

stiff@crux.no

+47-995-13-891

Forward looking statements

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

