Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and Bergen Community College Collaborate To Offer Certified Nursing Assistant Training Program

09/20/2019 | 04:09pm EDT

(Paramus, NJ), Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  

 

Ribbon cutting for the Bergen New Bridge CNA Training Program: Bergen New Bridge President and CEO Deborah Visconi and Chief Nursing Officer Thomas Amitrano, Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco, III, and Bergen Community College Executive Vice President Brian Agnew, Ph.D. joined the students and staff of the Training Center and other hospital and college personnel at the ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the official launch of the program.

 

(Paramus, NJ) Responding to the statewide shortage of certified nursing assistants, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center has entered into a collaborative agreement with Bergen Community College to host a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training program onsite at the hospital.

“I am deeply committed to furthering the growth and education of our workforce,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi.  “I believe it is our responsibility to educate future health care providers and leaders for our community and state. This new and innovative program will serve as a learning and career path for those who have a desire to care for others through a clinical career. This training collaboration will also bridge the gap regarding a shortage of care providers our state is experiencing, while empowering our staff to fulfill their academic and professional passions in an organization that promotes growth, supports diversity, and embraces inclusion.”

 

The program is available free of charge to staff at Bergen New Bridge who meet the program qualifications. Those selected will participate in a ninety-hour course, led by Bergen Community College instructors, in our new learning center located on the Bergen New Bridge Medical Center campus. Upon successful completion of both the program and the certification exam, graduates will become part of the Bergen New Bridge Long Term Care clinical team caring for the Medical Center’s long term care residents.

 

“Healthcare represents the No. 1 employment sector in Bergen County, making it a priority for our institution to provide students with the hands-on learning experiences required to quickly enter and succeed in the modern workforce,” Bergen Community College President Michael D. Redmond, Ph.D., said. “This collaborative partnership with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center will help expand the personal and economic mobility of their employees, who will learn the skills needed to secure employment in the rapidly expanding healthcare sector.”

“Bergen County is fortunate to have in our County both the largest hospital, which has transformed under Deb’s leadership into an essential provider of quality and affordable healthcare, and the largest and best community college, “said Bergen County Executive, James J. Tedesco, lll. “Collaboration is one of the things we do best and this new CNA Training Program is a proud moment for all of us. It is a great day for the County, Bergen New Bridge, Bergen Community College and all those involved in developing this program, but it is an even greater day for all of the new students embarking upon the first day of their new career path.”

 

ABOUT BERGEN NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER                                                                                                                     

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers, is a 1,070-bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. The Medical Center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in NJ and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, a not-for-profit safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services, including acute and ambulatory care from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and community physicians, mental health and substance use disorder treatment, and long-term care to the greater Bergen County community. The Medical Center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by The Joint Commission and is in network with all major New Jersey commercial insurance plans covering 99.89% of NJ residents.

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is a full-service hospital with a 24/7 emergency department, surgical suites, physical rehabilitation, pharmacy, laboratory, radiologic services (including digital mammography), and more than 26 medical specialties available through its Ambulatory Care Center. The Medical Center is a Veterans Community Care Provider proudly serving the healthcare needs of veterans and is a Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) for 2019.  Learn more at www.newbridgehealth.org.

# # #

Attachment 

Donnalee Corrieri
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center 
2012257141
dcorrieri@newbridgehealth.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
