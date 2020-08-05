Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berger Montague Investigates Alleged Securities Fraud Claims Against Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 28, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors who purchased the common stock of Velocity Financial, Inc. ("Velocity" or the "Company") (NYSE: VEL) issued in connection with Velocity's January 2020 IPO (the "Offering Materials").

If you purchased Velocity shares, have questions concerning your rights or interests, or would like to discuss Berger Montague's investigation, please contact attorneys Michael Dell'Angelo at (215) 875-3080 or Andrew Abramowitz at (215) 875-3015, or contact us at www.bergermontague.com/velocity-financial.

According to the lawsuit, the IPO Offering Materials contained false and/or misleading information and failed to disclose that a significantly higher proportion of its loan portfolio had become non-performing loans (90 days past due). The Offering Materials are also alleged to have failed to include any information regarding the anticipated adverse impact of the coronavirus on the Company's business, operations, or financial performance – conditions which were already known to defendants at the time.

On May 13, 2020, in connection with Velocity's Q1 2020 results, the Company stated that its net income decreased 50% during the quarter to just $2.6 million, and that it had suspended all loan origination, thus effectively halting any potential growth in the Company's loan portfolio.  The Company further disclosed that its proportion of non-performing loans had accelerated to $174 million – nearly double the unpaid principal amount year-over-year – and now constituted more than 8% of the Company's total portfolio.

Defendants' belated disclosures have severely harmed investors. As of July 29, 2020, shares had fallen from the IPO price of $13 per share to $3.90 per share in only six months.

If you purchased Velocity shares in connection with the IPO, you may seek Court appointment as lead plaintiff to represent other injured investors in a class action. The lead plaintiff appointment deadline is September 28, 2020.  You do not need to be a lead plaintiff to share in any potential Class recovery.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Velocity Financial, Inc. are encouraged to confidentially assist Berger Montague's investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under this program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent (30%) of recoveries obtained by the SEC. For more information, contact us.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts

Michael Dell'Angelo, Managing Shareholder
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net  

Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
aabramowitz@bm.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-montague-investigates-alleged-securities-fraud-claims-against-velocity-financial-inc-nyse-vel-lead-plaintiff-deadline-is-september-28-2020-301107010.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:40pFIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:40pMEDIFAST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:40pAppeals Court Allows Dakota Access Pipeline to Continue Operating
DJ
05:38pTORTOISE : Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TTP, TPZ and TEAF
BU
05:38pLEGEND BIOTECH : The China Center for Drug Evaluation, National Medical Products Administration Has Recommended Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel, LCAR-B38M CAR-T Cells), an Investigational BCMA CAR-T Cell Therapy
BU
05:38pWe Are California Calls on LA County to Address Health and Economic Inequality
GL
05:37pFRANCO NEVADA : Aug 5 Franco-Nevada Reports Q2 Results
PU
05:37pAQUA METALS : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:37pSTERLING CONSTRUCTION CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group