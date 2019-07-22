Log in
Berger Montague : Investigates Potential Securities Class Action Claims Against Eagle Bancorp

07/22/2019 | 11:09am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague announces that it is investigating potential claims against Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ: EGBN) and certain of its officers and directors for violation of the federal securities laws.

A full-spectrum class action and complex civil litigation law firm, with nationally known attorneys highly sought after for their legal skills. (PRNewsFoto/Berger & Montague, P.C.)

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Eagle Bancorp securities, please contact Barbara A. Podell, Esq. at 215-875-4690 or Michael C. Dell'Angelo, Esq. at (215) 875-3080 or visit www.bergermontague.com. If you have any non-public information or are aware of any facts regarding Eagle Bancorp, please contact us.

On July 17, 2019, Eagle disclosed rising legal costs stemming from ongoing government investigations of "certain related-party transactions, retirement of former officers and directors, and the relationship between a local public official and the company, and its former officers and directors."  On this news, Eagle Bancorp shares plunged 27% on July 18, 2019, erasing over $490 million in market capitalization.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Minneapolis, MN; Washington, D.C.; and San Diego, CA has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970, has represented individual and institutional investors for over four decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

Contacts

Barbara A. Podell
Shareholder
Berger Montague
215-875-4690
bpodell@bm.net

Michael C. Dell'Angelo
Managing Shareholder
Berger Montague
215-875-3080
mdellangelo@bm.net 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-montague-investigates-potential-securities-class-action-claims-against-eagle-bancorp-300888565.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2019
