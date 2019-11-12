Berger Montague : PC Promotes Patrick F. Madden to Shareholder

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is pleased to announce that it has selected Patrick F. Madden to become a shareholder of the Firm effective January 1, 2020.

Patrick has been an attorney with the Firm since 2010. During that time, he has served in key roles in many nationwide consumer and antitrust class action lawsuits and other important cases. For example, Patrick represented homeowners whose mortgage loan servicers force-placed extraordinarily high-priced insurance on them and received a kickback from the insurer in exchange. Mr. Madden worked on a team that made almost $200 million in recoveries available to consumers who had been harmed by these practices.

Currently, Patrick represents UFC fighters in a nationwide antitrust litigation; the City of Philadelphia in a high-profile housing discrimination suit; and consumers, borrowers, and insureds who have been harmed by illegal financial, lending, and insurance practices.

"Based on his excellent record of achievement, success, and professionalism, Patrick is a natural candidate for shareholder," said Eric L. Cramer, Berger Montague Chairman. "Patrick's colleagues at all levels of the Firm spoke highly of him during the selection process, and he is well-respected across the Firm. We are excited to welcome him as a shareholder and expect to see him continue to grow as a litigator and professional."

Patrick graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004 and Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2010. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Madden worked at the United States Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards as an investigator, during which time he investigated allegations of fraud and financial crimes. Patrick has been named a "Pennsylvania Super Lawyer – Rising Star" every year since 2013, an honor conferred upon the top 2.5% of Pennsylvania attorneys who are age 40 or younger.

Berger Montague is a national class action and commercial litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, DC. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. In nearly 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and recovered over $30 billion for its clients and the class members it has represented.

