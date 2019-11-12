Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Berger Montague : PC Promotes Patrick F. Madden to Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:16pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC is pleased to announce that it has selected Patrick F. Madden to become a shareholder of the Firm effective January 1, 2020.

Berger Montague PC Promotes Patrick F. Madden to Shareholder

Patrick has been an attorney with the Firm since 2010. During that time, he has served in key roles in many nationwide consumer and antitrust class action lawsuits and other important cases. For example, Patrick represented homeowners whose mortgage loan servicers force-placed extraordinarily high-priced insurance on them and received a kickback from the insurer in exchange. Mr. Madden worked on a team that made almost $200 million in recoveries available to consumers who had been harmed by these practices.

Currently, Patrick represents UFC fighters in a nationwide antitrust litigation; the City of Philadelphia in a high-profile housing discrimination suit; and consumers, borrowers, and insureds who have been harmed by illegal financial, lending, and insurance practices.

"Based on his excellent record of achievement, success, and professionalism, Patrick is a natural candidate for shareholder," said Eric L. Cramer, Berger Montague Chairman. "Patrick's colleagues at all levels of the Firm spoke highly of him during the selection process, and he is well-respected across the Firm. We are excited to welcome him as a shareholder and expect to see him continue to grow as a litigator and professional."

Patrick graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2004 and Temple University Beasley School of Law in 2010. Prior to attending law school, Mr. Madden worked at the United States Department of Labor, Office of Labor-Management Standards as an investigator, during which time he investigated allegations of fraud and financial crimes. Patrick has been named a "Pennsylvania Super Lawyer – Rising Star" every year since 2013, an honor conferred upon the top 2.5% of Pennsylvania attorneys who are age 40 or younger.

Berger Montague is a national class action and commercial litigation law firm headquartered in Philadelphia with offices in Minneapolis, San Diego, and Washington, DC. The Firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States. In nearly 50 years of operation, the Firm has pioneered the use of class actions in America and recovered over $30 billion for its clients and the class members it has represented.

Contact

Katherine Nolen
Digital Marketing Manager
Berger Montague
215-875-3042
knolen@bm.net

A full-spectrum class action and complex civil litigation law firm, with nationally known attorneys highly sought after for their legal skills. (PRNewsFoto/Berger & Montague, P.C.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/berger-montague-pc-promotes-patrick-f-madden-to-shareholder-300956779.html

SOURCE Berger Montague


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:58pSPRINT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:58pKIEWIT ROYALTY TRUST : Trustee's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:57pSPARTAN MOTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:57pAzul Gets Brazil's First Airbus A321neo
DJ
03:56pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:56pPROPHASE LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:56pChampions! berkeley college knights capture first uscaa national soccer title
GL
03:55pNo tariff adjustments until deal made, Kudlow says - CNBC
RE
03:55pACNB : Matthew A. Rickeman Joins ACNB Bank
PU
03:55pCOMPUTER MODELLING : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group