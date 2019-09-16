Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bergman Draper Oslund Udo: Seattle Juries Deliver Back-to-Back Awards to Local Asbestos Victims

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 05:30pm EDT

$4.25 Million Award Among Largest in Pacific Northwest

Bergman Draper Oslund Udo announces two separate Seattle juries award damages to mesothelioma victims in a single week.

On September 14, 2019 a King County jury awarded Douglas and Diane Everson $4.25 million against Lone Star Industries in a case involving exposure to asbestos products. On September 4, 2019 a different jury awarded $425,000 to the Estate of Henry Eisler against Alcoa in a premises liability claim arising out of the Alcoa aluminum plant in Wenatchee, Washington.

Both Douglas Everson and Henry Eisler contracted mesothelioma as a result of their occupational exposure to asbestos. Mesothelioma is a cancer of pleura which lines the thoracic and abdominal cavities. Asbestos is the only known cause of mesothelioma and most victims die within six to eighteen months of their diagnosis. Washington State has some of the highest rates of mesothelioma in the United States due to the extensive use of asbestos in the shipbuilding, aluminum and wood products industries that formerly dominated Washington’s economy.

Everson Verdict

Doug Everson was exposed to asbestos at Lockheed Shipyard on Harbor Island where he worked as a marine electrician in the early 1970s. Everson was diagnosed with malignant mesothelioma in early 2019 at the age of 80. He and his wife Diane hired the Seattle law firm of Bergman Draper Oslund Udo which specializes in representing asbestos victims in Washington and Oregon. Bergman sued Lone Star and several other companies who manufactured or supplied asbestos products to Lockheed Shipyard.

The Eversons settled their claims with all of the defendants except Lone Star. Vanessa Oslund and Glenn Draper prosecuted a three-week trial before King County Judge Kenneth Schubert. Rejecting Lone Star’s augments that its predecessor, Pioneer Sand & Gravel, never supplied asbestos products to Lockheed Shipyard, the jury found the company’s asbestos products were unreasonably dangerous and were a substantial contributing factor to Doug Everson’s mesothelioma. The jury awarded $1.5 million to Doug Everson and $2.75 million his wife Diane.

Doug Everson learned of the jury’s verdict while receiving advanced Hospice care in his home in South Seattle. However, after relating the jury’s verdict to Mr. Everson, Vanessa Oslund observed that “with the end of his life drawing near, Doug gained solace and strength knowing that the company that caused his terminal disease was held accountable for its misconduct and that justice was served for his family.”

Eisler Verdict

Henry Eisler worked as an outside contractor at the Alcoa aluminum smelter in Wenatchee performing metalwork from the 1960s-1980s. He sustained secondary exposure to asbestos throughout this period and was never warned of the hazards or provided respiratory protection. Mr. Eisler was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2017 and died several months later. An autopsy found elevated levels of asbestos fibers in Mr. Eisler’s lungs.

After settling with the manufacturer and supplier defendants, Bergman went to trial against Alcoa on a premises liability theory. The three-week trial before King County Superior Court Judge Keenan resulted in a plaintiff’s verdict finding Alcoa liable for maintaining an unsafe premise that caused harm to Mr. Eisler. The jury awarded $425,000 to Mr. Eisler’s estate. This was the first time that a Washington jury has ever held a non-manufacturer defendant liable under a premise’s liability theory. Lead counsel Chandler Udo observed: “After manufacturers stopped making asbestos products in the 1970s, premises owners such as Alcoa continued to expose workers to toxic asbestos fibers in violation of Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations.”

Matthew Bergman, founder and senior partner of Bergman Draper Oslund Udo has been representing asbestos victims for over 25 years and observes that this is the first time that Washington juries have rendered back-to-back plaintiffs’ verdicts in Washington asbestos litigation. He sees this result as the product of increased societal outrage over corporate misconduct. Bergman explained “as wealth and power becomes progressively concentrated in the hands of a few elite, jurors become increasingly outraged over corporate misconduct that causes harms to ordinary citizens. Jurors hold the unique and vital power to hold corporations accountable for these misdeeds and ensure laws apply equally to all citizens.”

About Bergman Draper Oslund Udo

Bergman Draper Oslund Udo is a Seattle-based firm of lawyers and dedicated staff with over 25 years’ experience, devoted solely to helping mesothelioma clients, with an emphasis on the Northwest. The firm has won more than $700 million for its clients, achieving record setting awards for victims exposed to asbestos at work or at home and through primary or secondary exposure.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:57pPPL : Why I Volunteer
PU
05:57pD&B DAVE & BUSTER ENTERTAINMENT : Dave & Buster's McDonough is Now Open
PU
05:57pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Statement on UAW Negotiations
PU
05:55pBANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION : Filed a Form 8-K
BU
05:51pADT : to Participate in 28th Annual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 18, 2019
AQ
05:50pTrump says U.S. does not need Middle East oil, but cargoes keep coming
RE
05:50pROVER METALS : appoints Robert Schafer to its Advisory Board
AQ
05:49pU.S. prepared to tap emergency oil reserves, Perry says no decision yet
RE
05:49pU.S. lawmakers blast Iran, wary of war, after Saudi oil attack
RE
05:49pAttacks on Saudi oil facilities - what will it mean for consumers?
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says looks like Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks
4OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : publishes reasoned opinion on ams offer
5Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group