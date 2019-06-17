Berkley Healthcare : and Berkley Environmental Collaborate to Provide Comprehensive Insurance Solutions to Healthcare Providers

Berkley
Healthcare and Berkley
Environmental, both Berkley
Companies, today announced an innovative collaboration to
provide comprehensive insurance solutions to healthcare providers across
the country. This collaboration enhances Berkley Healthcare’s
professional and financial lines products with Berkley Environmental’s
site-specific pollution liability coverage needed by healthcare
providers, including hospitals, surgical centers, long and short-term
care facilities, general medical facilities and medical office buildings.
Berkley
Healthcare provides customized, comprehensive professional
liability and financial lines insurance solutions for the full spectrum
of the healthcare industry. Gregg
A. Piltch, President of Berkley
Healthcare, commented, “The future of healthcare requires new
approaches, new forms of collaboration and innovation. That’s why I’m so
excited to partner with Berkley Environmental. Being able to deliver
products and services from an insurance provider that has expertise in
the industry and in environmental risks allows our customers to obtain a
crucial component of any healthcare organization’s risk management
strategy.”
Berkley
Environmental provides customized environmental risk solutions
for the unique exposures of the healthcare industry. “Beyond the
traditional environmental challenges for many businesses, healthcare
organizations face additional risks that include bacterial and mold
growth, medical waste, biohazard materials, the need to safeguard
patients with weakened immune systems, and compliance with increasingly
complex regulations. In addition, the recent surge in healthcare mergers
and acquisitions and advances in medical technology have led to an
increased demand for construction and renovations of medical
facilities,” Kenneth
J. Berger, President of Berkley
Environmental, commented.
For further information on products and services, or to learn more about
this collaboration, please contact Gregg
A. Piltch or Kenneth
J. Berger.
Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company
subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services
are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded
by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the
policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus
lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation
through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not
generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore
not protected by such funds.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005082/en/