Berkley Healthcare : and Berkley Environmental Collaborate to Provide Comprehensive Insurance Solutions to Healthcare Providers

Berkley Healthcare and Berkley Environmental, both Berkley Companies, today announced an innovative collaboration to provide comprehensive insurance solutions to healthcare providers across the country. This collaboration enhances Berkley Healthcare’s professional and financial lines products with Berkley Environmental’s site-specific pollution liability coverage needed by healthcare providers, including hospitals, surgical centers, long and short-term care facilities, general medical facilities and medical office buildings.

Berkley Healthcare provides customized, comprehensive professional liability and financial lines insurance solutions for the full spectrum of the healthcare industry. Gregg A. Piltch, President of Berkley Healthcare, commented, “The future of healthcare requires new approaches, new forms of collaboration and innovation. That’s why I’m so excited to partner with Berkley Environmental. Being able to deliver products and services from an insurance provider that has expertise in the industry and in environmental risks allows our customers to obtain a crucial component of any healthcare organization’s risk management strategy.”

Berkley Environmental provides customized environmental risk solutions for the unique exposures of the healthcare industry. “Beyond the traditional environmental challenges for many businesses, healthcare organizations face additional risks that include bacterial and mold growth, medical waste, biohazard materials, the need to safeguard patients with weakened immune systems, and compliance with increasingly complex regulations. In addition, the recent surge in healthcare mergers and acquisitions and advances in medical technology have led to an increased demand for construction and renovations of medical facilities,” Kenneth J. Berger, President of Berkley Environmental, commented.

