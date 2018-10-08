Berkley One : Expands Footprint to the Eastern U.S. With Launches in New York and Connecticut

Berkley One, a startup insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, continues its expansion into the states of New York and Connecticut. Partnering with select independent agents, Berkley One offers home, automobile, fine art and collectibles, excess liability and travel insurance solutions.

“Less than one year after Berkley One launched in Illinois and expanded to other states in the Midwest and Western United States, we now are open for business in two important eastern states: New York and Connecticut,” says Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “There are so many exciting aspects to this launch. We are opening in New York, one of the largest insurance markets in the country, and Connecticut, which is not only a significant insurance market but also the corporate home of Berkley, our parent company. We’ve partnered with agents who are equally eager to serve clients and help them keep moving forward. And our team has worked together tirelessly to bring our solutions into these states in record time.”

Built on the premise that clients today are always looking forward to “what’s next” while also seeking a highly personalized experience, Berkley One offers flexible coverage solutions, technology and service. Feedback is a cornerstone of the organization, and fuels innovation and growth as Berkley One continues its expansion into new states.

Insurance solutions from Berkley One are available in New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Residents of these states can obtain a policy from Berkley One by visiting www.berkleyone.com to find an agent or request a quote.

About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $7.7 billion in total revenues in 2017.

Products and services are provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued.

