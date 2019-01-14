Berkley One : Expands to Florida and Ohio and Introduces Flood Insurance Product in New States

Berkley One, a startup insurance provider for modern, sophisticated individuals and families, begins 2019 by continuing its expansion into the states of Florida and Ohio as the organization marks the beginning of its second year in market. Working with select independent agents, Berkley One offers home, automobile, fine art and collectibles, excess liability and travel insurance solutions. With this launch, Berkley One also extends its flood insurance product to eligible Ohio, New York and Connecticut clients.

With the addition of these new geographies, Berkley One’s reach now covers 46% of the US High Net Worth auto and home market, after just over one year in market. “This launch is an important step forward for Berkley One,” says Kathleen Tierney, President of Berkley One. “Florida is a place where many of our clients and potential clients have secondary and vacation homes. We’re excited to provide coverage in this pivotal state to meet the needs of individuals, families and agents we serve across the country. Similarly, our launch into Ohio deepens our Midwest reach and enables us to serve more clients and agency partners.”

These state and product launches are the result of a development process which engages agents to build and grow together with Berkley One. “We have a culture of co-creation here at Berkley One,” explains Tierney. “As we built our flood product, we invited agent partners into our product design lab, and learned through iteration what our clients and agents needed most.” Berkley One’s primary flood coverage is now available for home, condo and renters insurance clients in eligible B, C, and X zones in Illinois, Ohio, New York and Connecticut with additional states expected to follow.

Insurance solutions from Berkley One are now available in Florida, Ohio, New York, Connecticut, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Residents of these states can obtain a policy from Berkley One by visiting www.berkleyone.com to find an agent or request a quote.

About Berkley One: Berkley One is a member company of Berkley, one of the nation’s premier commercial property casualty insurance providers, whose insurance company members are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation conducts business worldwide through more than 50 operating units and reported $7.7 billion in total revenues in 2017.

